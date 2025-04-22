Jann Mardenborough is a remarkable British professional racing driver with an alleged net worth of $10 million as of 2025. In 2011, he became the youngest winner of the GT Academy competition, earning a professional racing deal with Nissan. Explore Jann Mardenborough's net worth and career milestones.

Jann Mardenborough during the British Formula 3 International Series (L) and the Japanese Formula 3 Championship (R). Photo: Jakob Ebrey, Yasushi Ishihara (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jann Mardenborough is a celebrated British professional racing driver.

He won the GT Academy competition in 2011, defeating over 90,000 entrants.

in 2011, defeating over 90,000 entrants. This win earned him a professional racing contract with Nissan .

. As of 2025, Mardenborough competes in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup for HRT Ford Performance, driving a Ford Mustang GT3.

The 2023 film Gran Turismo is based on Jann Mardenborough's real-life story.

Profile summary

Full name Jann Mardenborough Gender Male Date of birth 9 September 1991 Age 33 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Darlington, County Durham, England Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Swansea University (dropped out) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 179 Father Steve Mardenborough Mother Lesley-Anne Mardenborough Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Sophie Hulme Occupation Professional racing driver Net worth $10 million Instagram @jannthaman

What is Jann Mardenborough's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jann Mardenborough's estimated net worth is $10 million as of 2025. He has accumulated wealth through his successful career as a professional racing driver, endorsement deals, and media ventures.

Jann Mardenborough's racing career

Jann Mardenborough dreamed of becoming a professional racing driver since he was about five years old. At eight, he began playing the racing video game series Gran Turismo at a friend's house.

Top 5 fast facts about Jann Mardenborough. Photo: Jakob Ebrey on Getty Images (modified by author)

He enrolled in Swansea University in 2010 to study motorsport engineering, but he dropped out after a month because the course was more math-based than he had envisaged.

Jann decided to take a gap year. During this period, he discovered the GT Academy competition, a collaboration between PlayStation and Nissan that aimed to transform skilled gamers into real-world racing drivers.

He participated in the competition and triumphed over 90,000 entrants, becoming the youngest champion and receiving a professional racing contract with Nissan.

Transition to professional racing

Following his GT Academy victory, Mardenborough went through extensive driver development training. He made his professional racing debut at the 2012 Dubai 24 Hours, finishing third in class.

That same year, he competed in the British GT Championship, winning at Brands Hatch and finishing on the podium multiple times, demonstrating his skill and adaptability in real-world racing scenarios.

Jann Mardenborough in his racing gear before a race. Photo: Kevin Wood

In 2013, the racing driver switched to single-seater racing, competing in the British and European Formula 3 championships.

His endurance racing credentials were further cemented with an impressive third-place finish in the LMP2 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on his debut appearance.

The following year, Mardenborough joined Arden International in the GP3 Series, winning a race at Hockenheim and finishing second in the Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand.

In 2015, Mardenborough raced in the GP3 Series with Carlin and the top-tier LMP1 class at Le Mans for Nissan. However, the LMP1 program was short-lived due to the car's lack of competitiveness.

That year also saw a tragic accident at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, in which his car became airborne, resulting in the death of a spectator. Jann was physically unharmed but significantly affected by the incident.

Success in Japanese motorsport

Seeking new opportunities, the British racing athlete relocated to Japan in 2016 to compete in the Super Formula championships and Super GT. He was the 1st runners-up in the Japanese Formula 3 Championship and won a race in the GT300 class of Super GT.

2nd position Jann Mardenborough during the 2016 Japanese Formula 3 Championship. Photo: Masahide Kamio

In 2017, he advanced to the GT500 class in Super GT. He finished 14th in the Japanese Super Formula Championship and 15th in the Super GT GT500 standings.

Return to European racing

In 2019, Mardenborough joined Kondō Racing's Nissan GT500 team alongside Mitsunori. They placed 14th that year and 19th in 2020 in Super GT. Nissan didn't retain him for the 2021 season, therefore taking on roles as a simulator and development driver for Nissan e.dams and McLaren in Formula E.

In 2023, Jann returned to competitive racing at the Fuji 24 Hours in the Super Taikyu Series. In 2024, he competed in the British GT Championship, securing a Pro-Am class win and an overall podium at Silverstone.

As of 2025, Mardenborough is racing in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with HRT Ford Performance, driving a Ford Mustang GT3.

Jann Mardenborough's Gran Turismo movie

Beyond racing, the athlete ventured into the film industry by contributing to the 2023 film Gran Turismo. The film showcases Jann Mardenborough's racing achievements and the challenges he has encountered in his racing career.

In the movie, Mardenborough is portrayed by Archie Madekwe, a young gamer from Cardiff, Wales.

Beyond being the biopic's subject, the British race driver played a significant role in the film's production. He was a co-producer, consultant, and stunt driver, ensuring the scenes' authenticity and his narrative's portrayal. During a 2024 interview with Forbes, Mardenborough stated:

When I turned up on set, I spoke to the stunt coordinator. He doesn't know me directly; he just knows me from the producers. He's making a film on me, but he doesn't know me technically.

Jann Mardenborough's journey in the racing world has been marked by several notable sponsorship and endorsement deals, starting with his long-term partnership with Nissan after winning the GT Academy competition in 2011.

In 2014, the athlete joined the Red Bull Junior Driver Program, aligning with one of motorsport's most prominent brands.

Jann Mardenborough taking a selfie (L) and showcasing PlayStation products (R). Photo: @jannthaman on Instagram (modified by author)

His unique background in sim racing has led to ongoing partnerships with PlayStation and Gran Turismo. These partnerships include promotional activities and appearances that bridge the gap between virtual and real-world racing.

More recently, Mardenborough partnered with Ford Performance and Haupt Racing Team to participate in European championships such as the DTM and GT World Challenge Europe Endurance championships, driving a Mustang GT3.

FAQs

Who is Jann Mardenborough? He is a British professional racing driver. How old is Jann Mardenborough? As of April 2025, he is 33 years old. He was born on 9 September 1991 in Darlington, County Durham, England. Who is Jann Mardenborough's father? He is the son of English footballer Steve Mardenborough. Who portrays Mardenborough in the Gran Turismo movie? Archie Madekwe, a British actor and producer, plays his character. Is Jann Mardenborough still with Nissan? He stopped working with Nissan and partnered with Ford. How much does Jann Mardenborough earn from racing and Gran Turismo? There are no specific figures of Jann Mardenborough's revenues from racing and brands in the public domain.

Jann Mardenborough's net worth demonstrates how passion and talent, combined with unique opportunities, can lead to extraordinary achievements. His journey from winning the GT Academy competition to becoming a professional racing driver is inspirational for potential racers.

