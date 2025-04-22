Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere hosted a star-studded event over the weekend in a gorgeous outfit

The president's son and CEO of Elite Agency, Sharaf Mahama, was present at the private event in Accra

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere and her younger sister's stylish outfits on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere hosted a grand opening event for a luxury apartment on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, in Accra.

At this star-studded gathering, Serwaa showcased her fashion sense by wearing a floral long-sleeved ruched dress that elegantly accentuated her figure.

Sharaf Mahama, Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Ankobiah and others were spotted at the grand opening of VVS apartment in Accra. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

Complementing her outfit, Serwaa Amihere sported a centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle that gracefully fell over her shoulders, paired with stylish open-toe strappy heels and a designer clutch.

Serwaa Amihere slays in a floral dress

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's stylish outfit and hairstyle on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Suburbandude1 stated:

"Serwaa di3 if I get monies, ago try my luck den see."

nana_tweneboah_koduah

"I think she has the most beautiful smile."

obaapa_yaa_ahenfua

"Always decently dressed 😍😍😍😍😍."

maame8966

"Clean, decent and perfect ❤."

kwakukhalid

"Film the back side very well and cut the camera."

readytowearbylovo

"Aww always modest 👏👏👏👏❤️."

patrick_the_barber1 stated:

"The fact that she’s always smiling 👏👏."

kumasi_mail

"You are too late my boss in kumasi get am."

Kim_o_neal stated:

"There’s a girl sitting at the back how she buu her aninkyie."

The Instagram video of Serwaa Amihere at the event is below:

Sharaf Mahama dons a white outfit

Among the attendees was Sharaf Mahama, son of former President John Dramani Mahama, who made a striking appearance in a white kaftan and black sandals.

He accessorised with sunglasses and a stylish pouch, engaging warmly with fellow celebrities throughout the event.

The Instagram video of Sharaf Mahama is below:

Sandra Ankobiah slays in a jumpsuit

Another notable guest was Ghanaian lawyer and socialite Sandra Ankobiah, who looked chic in a jumpsuit featuring a deep-plunge neckline that highlighted her curves.

She wore a blonde bob hairstyle with bold makeup, carrying a black designer bag that completed her look.

The Instagram video of Sandra Ankobiah is below:

Serwaa Amihere's sister rocks a tight dress

Serwaa Amihere's younger sister, Maame Gyamfua Yeboah, attracted attention in a sleeveless knitted dress, showcasing a trendy blonde hairstyle.

Maame Gyamfua Yeboah's striking makeup and long eyelashes were complemented by gold strappy high heels, making her a standout at the event.

The Instagram video of Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maame Gyamfua Yeboah, is below:

Serwaa Amihere expands her businesses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere and her sister, Maame Gyamfua Yeboah, who relocated their clothing brand and salon to a new location.

The celebrity entrepreneur moved their beauty and fashion brand to a plush building in East Legon over the weekend.

Some social media have congratulated the gorgeous sisters and business partners after the video surfaced online.

