An Italian footballer collapsed during a training session, and despite immediate CPR and continued efforts by paramedics, he was later pronounced dead

Early findings indicate a severe heart rhythm disorder led to cardiac arrest, and his passing has prompted an investigation into prior medical assessments

The father of two was honoured by his club and town, with tributes pouring in and a funeral held in Parabita

An Italian footballer tragically died after collapsing in front of his teammates during a training session in Lecce province on January 16.

Staff and fellow players rushed to help in a shocking incident that deeply affected the Italian football community.

Riccardo Chetta: Italian Footballer Dies After Teammates Tried to Save Him at Training Ground

Source: Getty Images

Riccardo Chetta was taking part in a practice match with Parabita City, an over-30 amateur football club in Italy. The 39-year-old was a well-known figure in the Parabita area.

He had taken over his father’s family travel agency and also managed several agritourism properties, contributing actively to local life beyond football.

The tragedy unfolded when Chetta sat down during the session and suddenly fell to the ground, leaving teammates stunned.

Players and staff quickly gathered around the father of two, performing CPR and using a defibrillator available on site in an attempt to revive him.

Footballer Riccardo Chetta died mid training session. Photo: Jam Press

Source: Twitter

Riccardo Chetta dies after collapsing during training

Emergency services arrived about 15 minutes later and continued life-saving efforts, but Chetta was pronounced dead roughly an hour afterward.

It is believed he suffered a malignant arrhythmia with ventricular fibrillation — a severe heart rhythm disorder that disrupts the heart’s ability to pump blood effectively. Early findings indicate this led to cardiac arrest.

Chetta leaves behind his wife, Ilaria, and two sons aged six and three. His funeral was held last Thursday at the Sanctuary of Madonna della Coltura in Parabita.

Parabita City paid tribute in a statement on Instagram:

“We gather around a man who gave his all for our colours and for our community — a man we thank for his lightheartedness, his simplicity, and his generosity towards everyone. Goodbye, Ricky 19. Have a safe journey.”

The club has continued to honour Chetta through several social media posts while offering support to his family. In another message, the team wrote:

“Riccardo, the field is empty today, but your yellow-green soul will shine forever in every corner of it.”

His death has also prompted an investigation linked to a previously reported illness, which will examine whether any clinical mistakes were made during his medical assessments.

The sports doctor who oversaw the process and issued his medical certificate in December 2025 is currently under investigation in connection with the case. A coroner’s report is expected, followed by expert evaluations from consultants.

The Parabita community has rallied around Chetta’s family, and his passing has brought profound sadness to relatives, friends, and teammates.

A defender for Parabita City, he competed in several local amateur competitions and remained involved in cultural and business activities in the area alongside his football career.

Source: YEN.com.gh