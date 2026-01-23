A resident of Ashaiman captured hearts online after returning a lost iPhone, sparking praise for honesty and restoring faith in the community

After finding the phone at Ridge, the good Samaritan went the extra mile to trace the owner, proving that integrity still thrives among strangers

Deeply moved, the grateful owner showered the man with praise, saying his selfless act projected Ashaiman in a positive light

A Ghanaian man from Ashaiman is receiving widespread admiration after a simple but powerful act of honesty warmed hearts online.

In a time when many fear losing valuables in public spaces, his gesture has restored faith in everyday goodness.

An Ashaiman man finds a missing iPhone 16 Pro, traces the owner, and returns it, earning praise online. Image credit: @withalvin_/X

The story gained attention after @withAlvin__ shared an X video narrating how a man's iPhone 16 Pro Max went missing during a visit to Ridge.

Moments of panic followed, as the man assumed the device was gone for good. However, fate had a kinder plan waiting.

According to the account, a man identified as Osman found the phone lying on the ground during his routine rounds. He carefully secured the device and searched for a way to reach its owner. Unknown to him, that decision would soon inspire thousands.

When the owner attempted to track the phone, he was surprised to receive a direct call from Osman.

Calm discussions followed, and clear directions were given for a safe pickup point around Ashaiman traffic.

Ashaiman man returns lost iPhone 16 Pro

Upon retrieving the phone, the owner could not hide his appreciation. He praised Osman for his integrity and spoke highly of Ashaiman, noting that positive actions like this help reshape public perceptions of the community.

Online reactions poured in swiftly. Many Ghanaians applauded the stranger’s honesty, describing him as a reminder that kindness still thrives quietly among people.

Others called for recognition of such acts, urging society to celebrate good character as loudly as wrongdoing.

Police arrest Adabraka robbery suspects at Ashaiman

In another development, the police have arrested three additional suspects in connection with the 2024 Adabraka gold jewellery shop robbery incident.

They are said to be the key gang leaders believed to be behind the robbery, following months of sustained surveillance and intelligence-led operations.

Three suspects are arrested on January 19, 2026, over the 2024 Adabraka Gold Shop Robbery. Credit: Ghana Police Service/Jacob Wackerhausen/Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images

GNA reported that the arrests were effected on the afternoon of January 19, 2026, at Ashaiman in Greater Accra.

The Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Unit, which led the arrest, has identified the suspects as Nashiru Abubakari, also known as 'Soldier', Fatao Mohammed, popularly called 'Motorway', and a third suspect known as '50Cent'.

Graphic Online reported that the operation was the culmination of a meticulous intelligence gathering, monitoring, and targeted tactical action aimed at dismantling the criminal network responsible for the violent robbery.

Investigations are ongoing to trace and apprehend other accomplices, while efforts are also underway to recover exhibits linked to the crime.

Police in a statement on Facebook said seven people have been arrested in connection with the robbery so far.

The most recent arrest in the case was Ali Mohammed on November 20, 2025.

What happened in the 2024 Adabraka robbery?

The November 2 robbery of a jewellery shop in Adabraka saw an armed gang reportedly make away with several bags of cash amounting to what was reported to be $500,000.

Some videos at the time showed the robbers loading the sacks of money into their getaway vehicle before speeding off amid gunshots.

Further reports indicated that a stray bullet hit one person during the incident after the suspects opened fire, causing chaos at the Adabraka market.

The vehicle used in the attack, which has since been recovered, was identified and tracked to Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region in the immediate aftermath of the robbery.

On social media, security agencies released images of the Toyota Highlander leaving the crime scene at Adabraka in Accra and being tracked to Ashaiman.

Graphic Online reported that the vehicle's route included the Sunny FM Roundabout, Shiashie, Accra Mall, and through to Ashaiman Zenu.

Police foil robbery attack at Ashaiman

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Police in Tema foiled an attempted robbery at Community 24 following a deadly shootout that left three suspected robbers dead.

The incident occurred in the early hours of December 21, 2025, after the Ashaiman Divisional Police Intelligence Team received information at about 1:30 a.m. about an ongoing robbery at a private residence.

According to a statement on Facebook, officers encountered six masked men who were armed.

