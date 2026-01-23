FC Barcelona’s Champions League victory over Slavia Praha has been overshadowed by concerning news from the club’s medical team

Midfield star Pedri is set to be sidelined for at least four weeks after picking up an injury on Wednesday, January 21

The Catalan giants secured their place in the knockout stage of Europe’s premier club competition with a comeback win over the Czech side

Barcelona have been dealt a worrying injury setback after confirming that midfield star Pedri will spend several weeks on the sidelines, just as the season enters a decisive stretch.

The Spanish champions revealed that the 23-year-old picked up a hamstring problem during their thrilling 4-2 victory over Slavia Praha in the UEFA Champions League on January 21, 2026.

Pedri was forced off midway through the second half after feeling discomfort, bringing an abrupt end to another influential display.

Barcelona Handed Pedri Blow After Champions League Victory Against Slavia Praha. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Pedri suffers fresh injury blow

In an official update released on Wednesday, the club outlined the extent of the injury and the expected recovery timeline.

"Tests taken this morning have confirmed that first-team player Pedri has a muscular injury in his right hamstring," the statement read.

"The recovery time will be one month."

Before his withdrawal, Pedri had played a key role in the comeback win, supplying an assist for one of Fermin Lopez’s two goals.

Dani Olmo replaced him after 61 minutes as Barcelona dug deep to secure all three points in Prague.

The absence of the Spain international is a significant concern for head coach Hansi Flick, especially with crucial fixtures piling up across competitions.

Pedri is expected to miss Barcelona’s final Champions League league phase match against Copenhagen, along with La Liga encounters against Kwesi Sibo's Real Oviedo, Elche, Girona and Real Mallorca.

He is also unlikely to feature in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final should Barca overcome Albacete on February 3.

Barcelona Handed Pedri Blow After Champions League Victory Against Slavia Praha. Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Pedri's injury history raises fresh concerns

This latest setback adds to a frustrating pattern for Pedri, who has endured several physical problems this season alone.

Muscle issues, calf trouble and now a hamstring strain have repeatedly interrupted his rhythm.

With a projected return date of March 9 according to Transfermarkt, he would have spent roughly three months out of action during the current campaign.

The timing is far from ideal. Barcelona remain firmly in the hunt for silverware on all fronts, balancing domestic ambitions with European aspirations after already lifting the Spanish Super Cup by defeating Real Madrid.

While progression in the Champions League was celebrated, focus has swiftly shifted to Pedri’s recovery. His influence is difficult to overlook.

StatMuse data shows Barcelona win 71.7 percent of matches when he plays, a figure that drops to 58.6 percent in his absence.

How Flick reshapes his midfield during this period could prove decisive, as Barcelona aim to protect momentum while hoping their creative heartbeat returns stronger for the season run-in.

Barcelona goalkeeper temporarily leaves club

In other Barcelona-related news, YEN.com.gh reported that Marc-André ter Stegen shared an emotional message after confirming his temporary exit from the club.

Barcelona later announced on Tuesday, January 20, that he has joined Girona on loan for the rest of the season.

Source: YEN.com.gh