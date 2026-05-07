Arsenal will take on PSG in the 2025/26 Champions League final on Saturday, May 30, with this year’s showpiece set to kick off earlier than usual

The Gunners secured their place in the final after pipping Atlético Madrid, while PSG overcame Bayern across two thrilling semi-final encounters

UEFA has since explained why they want this year's final in Budapest, Hungary, to kick off at an earlier time

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This season’s Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will begin earlier than fans have become accustomed to in recent years.

Traditionally, Europe’s biggest club match kicks off at 7pm Ghana time, but UEFA has moved this year’s final to 4pm GMT.

PSG and Arsenal will contest the 2025/26 Champions League final on May 30, 2026. Photos by Stuart MacFarlane, S. Mellar and Picture Alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal to face PSG in UCL final

Arsenal were the first side to book their place in the final after edging Atlético Madrid 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

Bukayo Saka’s first-half strike in the second leg proved decisive as Mikel Arteta’s men reached their first Champions League final since 2006.

Standing in their way now are defending champions PSG, who survived a thrilling semi-final battle against Bayern Munich to seal a second straight appearance in the final.

Luis Enrique’s side have been one of the most entertaining teams in Europe this season, scoring 44 goals in the competition, including five in the dramatic first leg against Bayern.

After Arsenal confirmed qualification, Saka was asked who he preferred to face in the final. He said on CBS Sports:

"Come on, man... You can't ask me that. I'd have to give a media-trained answer. You know deep down who we'd want to face in the final."

Although the winger avoided naming PSG directly, many fans interpreted his comments as a subtle hint towards seeking revenge against the French champions.

Arsenal defeated PSG 2-0 during the league phase last season but later lost over two legs in the semi-finals, falling 1-0 in London before suffering a 2-1 defeat in Paris.

The iconic Puskas Arena will host this year's Champions League final, with kick-off set an earlier time than usual. Photo by Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

When and where is the UCL final?

According to BBC Sport, the final is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, at the Puskás Arena in Budapest.

The stadium, which holds around 67,000 fans, has previously hosted major UEFA events, including the 2023 Europa League final and the 2020 UEFA Super Cup.

However, one major change for this year’s showpiece is the earlier kickoff.

Instead of the usual evening slot, the match will start at 4pm Ghanaian time.

UEFA confirmed before the season that the adjustment was made to improve the overall experience for supporters and broadcasters worldwide.

Why UEFA moved PSG-Arsenal kickoff time?

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin explained that the earlier start time was designed to make the final more accessible for fans across different regions.

He said, as cited by UEFA's website:

"With this change, we are placing the fans’ experience at the heart of our planning. The new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive and impactful for everyone involved."

Čeferin also pointed out that the earlier schedule would allow fans to enjoy the rest of the evening even if the game goes into extra time or penalties.

"This offers fans the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family, reflecting on the game of the season."

Rules Arsenal must follow after UCL glory

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal will be required to follow UEFA’s strict regulations if they win their maiden Champions League title this month.

The governing body has firm rules regarding how the famous trophy is handled and used by winning clubs.

Source: YEN.com.gh