Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich to set up a UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal FC in Budapest

Opta’s supercomputer released fresh predictions for the final after the two finalists were confirmed

Bukayo Saka had earlier hinted Arsenal wanted PSG in the final after losing to them in last season’s semi-finals

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Opta’s supercomputer has made its prediction for the 2026 UEFA Champions League final after the two finalists were confirmed on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Paris Saint-Germain booked their place in the final against Arsenal after overcoming FC Bayern Munich to keep alive their hopes of retaining the European crown.

Arsenal vs PSG: Supercomputer Predicts Champions League Winner

Source: Getty Images

PSG beat Bayern to reach UCL final

Unlike the thrilling first leg in Paris, which ended with Luis Enrique’s side holding a dramatic 5-4 advantage, the second leg at the Allianz Arena was a more controlled affair, though still filled with quality and intensity.

According to the BBC, PSG struck early when Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia produced a brilliant run and cross for Ousmane Dembélé to score after just three minutes.

In front of a charged atmosphere, Bayern pushed hard for a comeback, but Harry Kane was largely kept quiet for most of the night.

The England captain eventually scored his 55th goal of the season deep into stoppage time, but it proved to be only a consolation for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Bayern also felt aggrieved after appeals for a first-half penalty were rejected when Vitinha blasted the ball against João Neves’ arm inside the penalty area.

However, under the laws of the game, no penalty could be awarded because the ball had come directly from a teammate.

PSG continued to create the better chances after the break, with Désiré Doué going close on several occasions, although Manuel Neuer produced a number of strong saves to keep Bayern in contention.

Despite Bayern’s relentless pressure and Kane’s late strike, PSG held on to secure their place in the final, where they will meet Arsenal in Budapest on Saturday, May 30.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Opta’s latest simulations now back Arsenal to defeat PSG and win their first-ever Champions League title.

According to the supercomputer, Arsenal have been given a 55.76% chance of lifting the trophy, while PSG’s chances of successfully defending their title stand at 44.24%.

The final will also renew last season’s semi-final rivalry, when PSG eliminated Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate.

Earlier this week, Bukayo Saka hinted who Arsenal would rather face in the Champions League final after sealing their place with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Speaking after the match, Saka was asked which side he preferred to face.

He replied:

“Come on, man... you can't ask me that. I'd have to give a media-trained answer.”

Pressed further, he added:

“You know deep down who we'd want to face in the final.”

Bukayo Saka drops a hint on Arsenal’s Champions League final rival as PSG and Bayern Munich face off on May 6, 2026. Image credit: Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Psychic cat predicts PSG's UCL final qualification

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that this season’s Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will begin earlier than fans have become accustomed to in recent years.

Traditionally, Europe’s biggest club match kicks off at 7pm Ghana time, but UEFA has moved this year’s final to 4pm GMT.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin explained that the earlier start time was designed to make the final more accessible for fans across different regions.

Source: YEN.com.gh