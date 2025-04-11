Meet Josephine Archer Cameron, daughter of Linda Hamilton and James Cameron

Josephine Archer Cameron is an American celebrity child. She is best known as the daughter of Linda Hamilton, a prominent Hollywood actress, and James Cameron, a well-known Canadian screenwriter, director, actor, and producer. Unlike her famous parents, Josephine has kept most of her personal information under wraps.

Key takeaways

Josephine Archer Cameron was born in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Josephine's parents, Linda Hamilton and James Cameron, were married between 1997 and 1999 .

. Archer has four half-siblings: Dalton Abbott, James Quinn Cameron , Elizabeth Rose , and Claire Cameron.

, , and Josephine lives a private life away from the limelight.

Josephine Archer Cameron's profile summary

Full name Josephine Archer Cameron Gender Female Date of birth 15 February 1993 Age 32 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father James Francis Cameron Mother Linda Carroll Hamilton Siblings Four Relationship status Single

Josephine Archer Cameron's biography

The American celebrity kid was born on 15 February 1993 in Los Angeles, California, United States, making her 32 years old as of 2025. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

A closer look at Josephine Archer's parents

Josephine's parents are James Francis Cameron and Linda Carroll Hamilton. James is a renowned screenwriter, producer, director, and actor from Canada. The Canadian actor debuted his career in the entertainment industry in 1978 when he played a screenwriting role in Xenogenesis.

Josephine's mother is an established actress known for her roles in Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Dante's Peak. During her interview with the Glamour, in October 2019, Linda confessed that the true meaning of beauty stems from the statement her daughter, Josephine who was then young used to describe her face. She said;

My mom is beautiful because her face is full of joy.

James and the American actress started dating in 1991. The duo later walked down the aisle on 26 July 1997. However, Cameron and Linda divorced in December 1999.

Meet the lesser-known siblings of Josephine Archer

Linda Hamilton's daughter, Josephine, has four half-siblings. Her siblings are Dalton Abbott from her mother's side. Josephine also has another brother, James Quinn and two sisters, Elizabeth Rose, and Claire Cameron, all from her father's side.

Dalton Abbott was born on 4 October 1989 while Claire's date of birth is 4 April 2001. Quinn and Elizabeth were born on 9 September 2003 and 29 December 2006, respectively.

FAQs

Did James Cameron and Linda Hamilton have kids? Yes, Cameron and Linda share one child, a daughter called Josephine Archer. Who is Linda Hamilton? Linda is an actress from the United States. She gained fame for starring in the hit action movies Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Dante's Peak. Who is James Francis Cameron? He is a legendary Canadian screenwriter, actor and producer. He is widely known for playing the screenwriting role in several hit films, including Avatar. How old is Josephine Archer Cameron? Josephine is 32 years old as of 2025. She was born on 15 February 1993. Where is Josephine Archer Cameron from? Josephine hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. Does Josephine Archer Cameron have siblings? Yes, she has four half-siblings named Dalton Abbott, James Quinn, Elizabeth Rose, and Claire Cameron. Who is Josephine Archer Cameron dating? She is seemingly single as of this writing. Who are the Hamilton twins? Hamilton's identical twins are Linda Carroll and Leslie Hamilton. Unfortunately, Leslie died on 22 August 2020 at the age of 63. Who was Hamilton's oldest daughter? Hamilton's oldest daughter is called Laura.

Josephine Archer Cameron is an American celebrity kid who rose to prominence as Linda Carroll Hamilton and James Francis Cameron's daughter. Her dad is an established Canadian screenwriter, actor, and producer, while her mother is a Hollywood actress known for her role in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Josephine has been living a private life away from the spotlight.

