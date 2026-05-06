Kompany has fired a subtle response to Arteta’s claims on Premier League fixture congestion

The Bayern boss highlighted the packed English schedule compared to Europe’s elite

Debate reignited over whether domestic workload affects Champions League performance

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Following last week’s nine-goal Champions League thriller between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, discussion has centred on whether Premier League sides can replicate such intensity.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta suggested that domestic scheduling contributes to differences in quality.

Vincent Kompany responds to Mikel Arteta’s comments on Premier League fixture congestion. Image credit: Glyn Kirk/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, speaking ahead of the semi-final second leg on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Vincent Kompany addressed the remarks and offered a measured response.

“I don’t want to comment much on that,” the Belgian said initially, when asked about what Arteta said (via @iMiaSanMia).

“I played in the Premier League for many years. I don’t think it was meant as a criticism of Bayern or PSG, but rather a discussion.”

According to Bavarian Football Works, he also pointed to workload differences between leagues, highlighting England’s demanding calendar.

“In England, you have 38 league games, the league cup, FA Cup, no winter break,” Kompany noted.

“It’s not for me to discuss that, but it is legitimate. Jürgen Klopp spoke about that many times too.”

Who will win Bayern Munich vs. PSG match?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer has predicted which of Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain is more likely to reach the Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest on May 30 after their thrilling semi-final clash.

The first leg ended in a dramatic nine-goal encounter in Paris, with PSG taking a narrow advantage into the decisive second leg.

Source: YEN.com.gh