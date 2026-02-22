Lionel Messi was filmed attempting to confront the referee after Inter Miami CF’s 3-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC in their 2026 Major League Soccer opener

Messi had to be restrained by teammate Luis Suarez as frustration boiled over following the heavy loss

Amid the fallout, speculation continues over a potential return to boyhood club Newell's Old Boys despite his Inter Miami contract running until 2028

Footage has gone viral showing football legend Lionel Messi attempting to confront the referee following Inter Miami’s heavy defeat to Los Angeles FC.

On Saturday, Inter Miami kicked off their 2026 Major League Soccer campaign against LAFC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Lionel Messi completely loses his head and tries to confront referee after Inter Miami defeat. Photo: Kevork Djansezian.

It proved to be a miserable night for Messi and his teammates, who were thrashed 3-0 by the hosts.

Goals from David Martinez, Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz sealed the win, while former Tottenham Hotspur F.C. star Son Heung-min also impressed for LAFC.

Messi confronts referee

After the final whistle, a clip circulated widely on social media showing a visibly frustrated Messi walking toward the locker room area.

According to STV Deportes host Giovanni Guerrero, the Argentine was angered by the referee’s display.

Guerrero posted:

“Lionel Messi left the field upset with the refereeing after LAFC's 3-0 victory over Inter Miami.”

Messi was seen following the match officials before being restrained by teammate Luis Suarez, who attempted to calm him down.

The 38-year-old later emerged from what appeared to be the officials’ room and made his way back to Inter Miami’s dressing room.

Watch the video below:

Speaking post-match, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano acknowledged his team must improve.

“We clearly know we have a lot to improve. We need to keep building on the positive things we’ve done, correct the mistakes we made, and keep moving forward,” he said.

Could Messi be banned?

It's worth noting that Matt Miazga was suspended by the MLS Disciplinary Committee for three games after aggressively entering the referees room after a 2023 playoff game.

The Committee & Commissioner Garber retain sole discretion to decide what sanctions are appropriate for misconduct of this sort. As such, Messi could be in line for a ban.

Inter Miami will look to respond next weekend when they face Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium in their next MLS fixture.

Inter Miami captain, Lionel Messi. Photo: Kevork Djansezian.

In recent weeks, speculation over Messi’s future has intensified, despite his contract with Inter Miami running until 2028. Reports suggest his boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, are interested in bringing him back next year.

The club’s president, Juan Manuel Medina, told Todo Noticias:

“We are working on Leo playing for Newell’s in the first half of 2027.”

Messi previously came through the academy at Newell’s Old Boys before moving to FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia, where he developed into one of the greatest players in football history.

