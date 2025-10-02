Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Vivian Kai Lokko has resigned from Citi FM and Channel One TV after 17 years

The media personality trained many famous anchors, reporters and correspondents in various regions in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on the viral post, which Vivian Kai Lokko shared on his social media pages

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality Vivian Kai Lokko has officially resigned from Citi FM and Channel One TV after 17 years.

The Head of News at Citi TV and Channel One TV made the official announcement on social media on October 2, 2025.

Vivian Kai Lokko leaves Citi FM and Channel One TV after 17 years. Photo credit: @viviankailokko.

Source: Instagram

Vivian Kai Lokko resigns from Citi FM

The Head of News at Citi FM and Channel One TV has resigned after coaching and mentoring award-winning journalists over the years.

Vivian Kai Lokko led a vibrant and hardworking team of about 60 journalists, including reporters based in every region in the country.

The host of What the Papers Are Saying was named among the 'Top 50 Ghanaian Journalists' by Avance Media.

Vivian Kai Lokko reads the news for the last time before her official resignation from Citi FM and Channel One TV on October 2, 2025. Photo credit: @viviankailokko.

Source: Instagram

It was during her leadership that Citi FM won the Best Business Radio station in 2012 and 2013.

"After 17 years with Citi FM and Channel One TV, this morning at 8 am, I submitted my resignation letter and exited all platforms of the company at 8:03 am."

"Any narrative you hear is a lie, and the truth will come out in due course. A beautiful new journey has begun for me."

The X post is below:

Vivian Kai Lokko bags a Master's degree

Ghanaian media personality Vivian Kai Lokko recently bagged a Master's degree from the University of Ghana.

The fashion entrepreneur looked regal in a stylish kente gown and strappy high heels for her graduation ceremony.

The media personality shared the beautiful graduation photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Every late night, every challenge, every moment of doubt—each one led to this moment. On Thursday, I earned my master’s degree, not just as a milestone, but as a testament to perseverance, hard work, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. Education lays the foundation, but it’s what comes next that truly defines the journey. Joy is here."

The Instagram post is below:

Vivian Kai Lokko launches Kailia Nicholas bags

Ghanaian entrepreneur Vivian Kai Lokko joined the female media personalities who own fashion brands in Ghana.

The female-owned company, which employs hardworking female artisans, has become one of the few young firms which promote sustainability in the fashion industry.

Vivian Kai Lokko recently launched the Kailia Nicholas Renaissance collection, which has become a go-to bag for working-class women.

The Instagram video is below:

Kai Lokko discusses Torkornoo's suspension

In a viral video, Vivian Kai Lokko and the Managing Director of Citi FM and Channel One TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, discussed the suspension of the former Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkornoo.

They were joined by outspoken journalist Selorm Adonoo, who shared his views on the trending topic.

Vivian Kai Lokko looked effortlessly chic in a green sleeveless outfit, which she styled with expensive pearls.

The Instagram video is below:

Frema Adunyame bags a Master's degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Frema Adunyame of Citi FM and Channel One TV, who earned a master's degree from the University of Ghana.

Frema received her Master of Arts (MA) in Marketing Strategy, emerging as the best student in her class.

When pictures of her graduation surfaced online, many admirers were thrilled and sent congrats.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh