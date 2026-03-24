Morocco has received a significant boost in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings following the controversial AFCON ruling by the Confederation of African Football

The update comes after CAF stripped Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title and awarded it to Morocco, a decision that has sparked widespread debate

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Senegal has lodged an appeal at CAS in a bid to reclaim the crown they originally won on the pitch

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FIFA has moved swiftly to reflect the CAF’s controversial ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, handing Morocco a significant boost in the world rankings.

The update follows CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON title and award the final to Morocco, two months after the Teranga Lions had celebrated victory in Rabat.

FIFA Hands Morocco Points Boost, Now 8th Best in the World After AFCON Verdict. Photos by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA takes major decision about Morocco

At the heart of the dispute is a post-match complaint from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), which triggered a review of the final after Pape Gueye’s decisive extra-time goal.

CAF’s Appeal Board ruled in favour of Morocco, citing Senegal’s 17-minute walk-off in protest of a late penalty as a forfeiture.

In its statement, the board said Senegal had been "declared to have forfeited the final match" with the "result of the match being recorded as 3-0 in favour" of Morocco.

FIFA Hands Morocco Points Boost, Now 8th Best in the World After AFCON Verdict. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

That verdict effectively overturned Senegal’s 1-0 win on January 18 and handed the title to Morocco.

FIFA has now followed up by adjusting its rankings. Morocco gained 18.02 points and climbed to eighth in the world with 1754.59 points, making them the highest-ranked team in Africa.

They now sit just 1.68 points behind the Netherlands in seventh.

Senegal, on the other hand, saw no addition to their previous tally and remain 14th globally with 1684.85 points, now second on the continent.

Following FIFA’s ranking update, fans took to social media to share their reactions:

@Sibu_Excel wrote:

"FIFA will reverse those points after CAS verdict."

@thabanisandile3 alleged:

"This shows how choreographed that AFCON was, it’s just a joke."

@dust__fc added with a dig at Senegal:

"More tears soon."

Senegal prepares CAS appeal over AFCON decision

Despite the developments, Senegal is pressing ahead with plans to challenge the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Speaking to RTS as cited by Africa Soccer, Moussa Mbaye confirmed the next step in the process.

“We will submit the appeal to the court today, Tuesday [March 24], and we will begin the necessary procedures,” Mbaye explained, making it clear the legal battle is only just beginning.

He also added that the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) is currently assembling its case, gathering documents and shaping its arguments ahead of the March 27 deadline.

Attention now turns to Lausanne, where CAS will decide the outcome of a dispute that continues to divide opinion across African football and beyond.

CAF provides update on Senegal-Morocco verdict

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that CAF reaffirmed Morocco as 2025 AFCON champions despite growing backlash.

In its latest update, CAF listed Morocco as winners, Senegal as runners-up, and Nigeria in third place.

Source: YEN.com.gh