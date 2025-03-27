Meet Hozier's girlfriend, Hana Mayeda, and her life beyond the spotlight

Hozier’s girlfriend, Hana Mayeda, is a model, integrative nutrition health coach, former development director, and yoga instructor from the United States. Fans were surprised when Hozier confirmed his relationship with the American model in September 2024, as he rarely shares details about his love life.

Key takeaways

Hana Mayeda and Hozier made their relationship official through an Instagram post in September 2024. The lovebirds were first romantically linked in July 2023 .

model, integrative nutrition health coach, former development director, a yoga instructor from the United States. The American model worked as a development director at English in Mind from July 2014 to 2016.

from July 2014 to 2016. She was previously married to James Murray between 2019 and 2021.

Hana Mayeda's profile summary

Full name Katherine Hana Mayeda Gender Female Date of birth 19 November 1986 Age 38 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Claremont, California, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11½" Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Andrew John Hozier-Byrne Education University of San Diego Profession Model, integrative nutrition health coach, former development director, yoga instructor

Hozier's girlfriend (Hana Mayeda)'s bio

Hozier's girlfriend, Katherine Hana Mayeda, was born on 19 November 1986 in Claremont, California, United States. The Claremont native went to the University of San Diego.

Hana Mayeda's mother is American, while her father was a Japanese-American WWII veteran.

Hana Mayeda’s diverse career journey

Mayeda is an established model, integrative nutrition health coach, former development director and yoga instructor. She has been in the modelling industry since the late 2000s. Discover more about her professional journey.

Inside Hana Mayeda’s modelling career

According to her LinkedIn page, Hana has worked as a model for the Marilyn Agency since January 2008 to date. Over the years, she has done modelling gigs for multiple brands and magazines such as Covergirl, American Eagle Outfitters, Victoria’s Secret, Sasha Samuel Jewelry, and Ford.

Her rise as a social media influencer

Mayeda is also an Instagram model. She primarily uploads her modelling photos in different outfits, such as swimsuit wear and workout gear, on her Instagram account. Hana has over 16 thousand followers on the platform as of this writing.

Hana Mayeda’s work as a health coach

The Instagram influencer is also an integrative nutrition health coach. She basically works towards ensuring clients gain improved nutrition, dietary habits, and physical ability by assisting them in making behavioural changes. Hana was issued with a Coaching Credly badge in July 2015.

Besides her coaching career, Katherine worked as a director of development at English in Mind in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, between July 2014 and 2016. Additionally, Hana served as a yoga instructor.

Inside Hana Mayeda and Hozier's relationship

Hana Mayeda and Andrew John Hozier-Byrne have both kept their relationship under wraps. Andrew is a prominent singer-songwriter from Ireland. His notable tracks include Take Me to Church, Too Sweet, and Someone New.

The Too Sweet singer and Mayeda first sparked dating rumours in July 2023. The rumour emerged after the model posted a romantic picture while on a vacation in Italy on her Instagram page. The since-deleted photo featured her seemingly sharing a kiss with a man whose face was hidden, in a swimming pool.

A follower of Mayeda inquired in the comments section if the unknown man in the Instagram post was Hozier. What followed later was unending trolling of the model by her fans in the comment section in regard to her Instagram post with the unknown man.

Later in September 2024, Andrew confirmed dating Hana in the comment section of the same Instagram post. According to The US Sun, Hozier wrote:

Hi guys, Andrew here. the guy who wrote that song! It's about waiting for lockdown to end. Now that's out of the way, it'd feel really good if you could refrain from carrying out a conversation like this on my gf's personal page.

He added;

It's entirely baseless, and feels as insensitive and disrespectful as it would for anyone else. I cherish the privacy we aim to keep for ourselves and I hope you can support that. Thank you.

Hana also allegedly confirmed having an affair with the Irish singer, by acknowledging his comment with a heart emoji. Ever since Mayeda and Andrew confirmed dating each other, the pair have kept a relatively low profile and rarely provide updates about their romance.

Who is Hana Mayeda's ex-husband?

Hozier's girlfriend, Hana Mayeda, was previously married to James Murray. Mayeda and Hana exchanged marriage vows in mid-2019 in Malibu, California, United States, after having an affair for several years. The former lovebirds later divorced in 2021.

FAQs

Who is Andrew John Hozier-Byrne? Andrew is a renowned Irish singer-songwriter. He has released several hit songs such as Someone New and Take Me to Church. Are Hozier and Hana Mayeda dating? Yes, Hozier and Hana publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2024 through an Instagram post which has since been deleted. Who is Hana Mayeda? She is an American model, integrative nutrition health coach, and yoga instructor. Where was Hana Mayeda born? Hana hails from Claremont, California, United States. How old is Hana Mayeda? Mayeda is 38 years old as of April 2025. She was born on 19 November 1986. When did Hana Mayeda and James Murray divorce? The ex-couple divorced in 2021. Mayeda and James walked down the aisle in June 2019. Does Hana Mayeda have a child? The American model has no children.

Hozier's girlfriend, Hana Mayeda, is a famous model, integrative nutrition health coach, former development director and yoga instructor from the United States. The duo officially confirmed their relationship in 2024, after sparking dating speculation since July 2023.

