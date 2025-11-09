Beckham toasted his knighthood with close friends Gary Neville and Guy Ritchie at a lavish London party

His son Cruz put up a special performance, while Beckham and guests danced and sang along to classic hits

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid legend received his knighthood from King Charles III for services to sport and charity

Sir David Beckham marked his recent knighthood with an extravagant celebration alongside close friends, including former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville and filmmaker Guy Ritchie.

The England legend’s knighthood, announced in the King’s Birthday Honours list in June for his services to sport and charity, was formally presented by King Charles III at a ceremony in Berkshire on November 4.

To commemorate the occasion, Beckham hosted a lavish party for about 30 guests at The Bull, a pub in Charlbury, Cotswolds, on Saturday, November 8, as reported by The Sun.

Attendees feasted on oysters, barbecued lamb, and roast potatoes, accompanied by £55-a-bottle rosé, beer, margaritas, and espresso martinis. The atmosphere was electric, with music blaring from Oasis and The Rolling Stones, and Beckham even joined in the dancing as the crowd chanted, “We love you Sir David Beckham, we love you Sir David Beckham.”

His son Cruz performed a specially written song for the night, which humorously referenced King Charles knighting his father. While Romeo and Cruz joined the festivities, the eldest son, Brooklyn, was notably absent.

According to an attendee, who was quoted by GOAL,

“It was really kicking off. After dinner, Becks and his crew moved into the main pub for dancing and singing. Everyone was in high spirits. The locals couldn’t believe they were sharing the night with him. The pub was packed, and it felt like New Year’s Eve.”

According to the same source, the party concluded just before midnight, with Beckham posing for selfies and signing autographs for fans.

Beckham reflects on knighthood and career

Meanwhile, David Beckham described receiving the knighthood as a proud and humbling moment.

“It’s a very proud day for us as a family. I grew up in the East End of London in a humble household, and my dream was always to play for Manchester United and represent my country. Everything since then has been incredible, but being honoured by one of the most respected institutions in the world is truly special.”

Beckham’s knighthood recognizes decades of achievement, from his early days at United’s academy to becoming a global football icon. He starred for Manchester United during their historic treble win in 1999, later joined Real Madrid in 2003, and went on to play for LA Galaxy.

Now co-owner of Inter Miami, the Manchester United legend is hoping to add another milestone: winning the MLS Cup. After securing the Supporters’ Shield last season, the Herons are set to face FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semi-final on November 22, following a 4-0 rout of Nashville SC, with Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende each scoring twice.

