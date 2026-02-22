Alexis Mac Allister had two stoppage-time goals against Nottingham Forest, but VAR disallowed his first strike for accidental handball

Eight minutes after his disallowed goal, Mac Allister scored again, with VAR confirming Virgil van Dijk was onside, securing a 1‑0 victory

The Premier League has now confirmed why Mac Allister's first goal did not stand

On Sunday, February 22, Liverpool emerged with a dramatic late victory over Nottingham Forest, but it was the controversial use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) that dominated the headlines after two Alexis Mac Allister goals were subject to extensive scrutiny.

The Argentine appeared to have netted twice in stoppage time, but only one of those strikes ultimately stood following video review.

According to the LiverpooL Echo, the drama unfolded in the closing moments at the City Ground. Initially, Mac Allister thought he had snatched a winner for Liverpool, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling supporters.

However, the joy was short‑lived. VAR intervened to examine the build‑up and concluded that the ball had struck Mac Allister’s arm before crossing the line.

Why VAR disallowed Mac Allister's first goal

As a result, the goal was ruled out for an accidental handball by the Liverpool No.10.

The Premier League Match Centre took to X to clarify the referee’s decision:

“After VAR review, the referee overturned the original decision of goal to Liverpool. Referee announcement: ‘After review, the ball hits the arm of the goalscorer, Liverpool No. 10. Therefore, it’s an accidental handball by the goalscorer, so the final decision is a direct free kick.’”

This verdict came moments after a frantic sequence of events ignited by Rio Ngumoha’s dangerous cross.

Forest keeper Stefan Ortega initially thwarted Hugo Ekitike, only for the rebound to ricochet off Mac Allister and into the path of Ola Aina, whose attempted clearance was diverted into the net.

Despite the dramatic nature of the play, it was not enough to secure a result at that stage.

Continued VAR drama and late Liverpool winner

Just eight minutes after his first effort was chalked off, Mac Allister struck again, and this time VAR allowed it to stand. The move began with Dominik Szoboszlai sending a teasing delivery into Forest’s penalty area.

According to Flashscore, Virgil van Dijk met the ball at the far post, only for his header to be superbly blocked by Murillo. The rebound, however, fell kindly to Mac Allister, who reacted instinctively to fire home from close range.

Forest’s players looked to VAR again, hoping to catch Van Dijk in an offside position during the lead‑up. But after a brief review, officials determined that Ola Aina was behind Van Dijk at the crucial moment, meaning Liverpool’s captain was onside, much to the dismay of the home side.

The match concluded shortly afterwards with Liverpool securing a narrow 1‑0 victory deep into stoppage time.

Meanwhile, speaking after the game on Sky Sports, Mac Allister expressed his frustration at the first goal being disallowed, labelling the decision “very harsh”.

