Hervé Renard is set to step down as Saudi Arabia coach after the friendly against Serbia, which is expected to be his final game in charge

Ghana are closely tracking the situation as they look for a new head coach following the dismissal of Otto Addo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Renard’s experience and success, including AFCON triumphs with Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire, plus a historic World Cup win over Argentina, make him a strong contender

Hervé Renard is expected to step down as head coach of Saudi Arabia following their upcoming international friendly against Serbia, with Ghana closely monitoring the situation as they search for a new manager.

Reports suggest that the Serbia clash will mark Renard’s final game in charge, bringing his tenure with the national team to a close.

Hervé Renard is set to leave Saudi Arabia role as Ghana monitor situation

Source: Getty Images

While earlier claims indicated his resignation had already been accepted, more recent information points to an imminent departure after the friendly, effectively confirming that his time with Saudi Arabia is nearing its end.

Renard has been in charge since 2019 and enjoyed notable success during his spell.

He guided Saudi Arabia to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his side stunned the football world with a famous 2–1 victory over eventual champions Argentina in their opening match, one of the tournament’s biggest upsets.

Ghana FA to appoint Herve Renard?

His expected availability has now placed him firmly on the radar of the Ghana Football Association, which is actively searching for a replacement following the departure of Otto Addo.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, Ghana are eager to appoint a coach capable of steadying the team and restoring confidence.

Renard’s pedigree, particularly in African football, makes him a highly attractive candidate. The Frenchman has previously won the Africa Cup of Nations with both Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire, underlining his ability to succeed on the continent.

With time running short before crucial preparatory fixtures, Ghana are keeping a close eye on developments surrounding Renard, as they weigh their options and plan their next move.

Why Otto Addo was sacked

In a statement, the FA confirmed:

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have parted ways with the head coach of the senior men’s national team, Otto Addo, effective immediately. The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Five possible replacements for coach Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh has looked at five possible candidates who could step in should the GFA decide to crack the whip on Otto Addo's tenure.

Doubts about Otto Addo’s tactical direction grew louder after Ghana’s heavy loss to Austria on Friday, March 27, a performance that left the team outplayed in every department.

The Black Stars were second best from start to finish, raising fresh concerns about whether the current technical setup can compete with elite opposition at the 2026 World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh