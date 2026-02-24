Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has spoken publicly for the first time about the sexual offence allegation made against him

In February 2023, a 24-year-old woman filed a complaint with police in the southeast of Paris, accusing Hakimi of taking advantage of her

The Moroccan international has strongly denied any wrongdoing and is expected to stand trial over the allegation

Achraf Hakimi has broken his silence for the first time since a non-consensual encounter allegation against him was referred to trial in France.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed this week that the case involving the Moroccan international will move forward in court.

Achraf Hakimi denies allegations of forced coupling brought against him. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Hakimi breaks silence on sexual offence allegations

Shortly after that announcement, the reigning African Footballer of the Year shared a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, insisting he is innocent.

“Today, a forced coupling accusation is enough to justify a ‌trial, even though I deny it and everything proves it’s false,” Hakimi wrote.

“This is as unjust to the innocent as it is to the genuine victims. ⁠I calmly await this ⁠trial, which will allow the truth to come out publicly.”

The investigation began in 2023 after a woman accused the defender of forced coupling. Since then, the matter has remained under review by French authorities.

On Tuesday, February 24, prosecutors confirmed the file had officially been sent to trial.

Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, also addressed the development in a statement to AFP.

“A trial has been ordered on the basis of an accusation that rests solely on the word of a woman who obstructed all investigations, refused all medical examinations and DNA tests, refused to allow her mobile phone to be examined, and refused to give the name of a key witness,” Colin said, as quoted by Le Monde.

On the other side, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Rachel Flore Pardo, stated that her client felt relieved the case would now be heard in court, according to Al Jazeera.

Hakimi’s statement marks his first direct comment since the allegations surfaced three years ago. Throughout that period, he has continued to play for Paris Saint-Germain while the legal process unfolded in the background.

If convicted, he could face a prison sentence of up to 15 years under French law. For now, the focus shifts to the courtroom, where the evidence will be examined.

Achraf Hakimi could face up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted of the sexual allegations. Photo by Glenn Gervot - PSG.

Source: Getty Images

Hakimi remains integral at PSG

Despite the legal cloud hanging over him, Hakimi remains part of the PSG squad.

When asked about the situation during Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the Champions League playoff second leg against Monaco, coach Luis Enrique kept his response brief.

"This matter is in the hands of the authorities."

Hakimi featured in the first leg and scored as PSG overturned a two-goal deficit to claim a 3-2 victory.

Watch Hakimi's goal vs Monaco:

Any result other than a two-goal margin defeat in the return fixture will see the French champions advance to the round of 16 as they attempt to defend Europe’s top club prize.

Why Hakimi's assets in his mom's name

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh stated that Achraf Hakimi explained why his assets are registered in his mother’s name during his divorce saga.

He separated from Hiba Abouk in 2023, with reports claiming she sought half of his wealth.

Source: YEN.com.gh