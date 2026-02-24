Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi is set to face trial after reports emerged that he invited a woman to his home near Paris under controversial circumstances.

Hakimi, coming off arguably his best season in 2025 - helping PSG win their first Champions League title with 11 goals and 16 assists, including scoring in the final against Milan - now faces the possibility of a long-term sentence.

French prosecutors formally approved a final indictment in 2025, moving to bring the 27-year-old Moroccan international before a criminal court on official charges.

If convicted, Hakimi could receive up to 15 years in prison, the maximum penalty for the alleged offense.

Why Hakimi is facing 15-year jail term

The case revolves around an alleged incident that took place on February 25, 2023, at his residence in Boulogne-Billancourt.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, a 24-year-old woman told authorities she began communicating with Hakimi through Instagram in January 2023.

After about a month of chatting, the footballer allegedly arranged transportation for her to visit him while his wife and children were away.

She claims that upon arriving, he began touching and kissing her without her consent, despite her objections.

The woman says she resisted and managed to push him away with her foot before fleeing the house.

She later contacted a friend to help her and proceeded to report the incident to police the same day.

Although she initially declined to file a formal complaint, she later provided messages that reflected emotional distress after the alleged event.

On March 3, 2023, Hakimi was officially charged with sexual assault and placed under judicial supervision following a brief period in custody.

Hakimi and his legal team respond

Hakimi has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

While vacationing in Puerto Rico with former teammate Kylian Mbappé, he stated in an interview earlier this year that the situation was a targeted attempt to bring him down.

“The truth is that when you are successful, you become an easy target,” Hakimi said.

“They tried to blackmail me, and that’s why we filed a counter complaint.”

His lawyer, Fanny Colin, criticised the prosecution’s decision to pursue charges, calling the move “incomprehensible and senseless.”

She claimed psychological evaluations of the accuser revealed inconsistencies in her account, insisting the evidence supports her client’s innocence.

“These requisitions are incomprehensible and senseless in light of the evidence in the case,” she told Le Parisien. It establishes the plaintiff's lies, particularly through the psychological assessments conducted on her. Achraf Hakimi and I remain as calm as when the proceedings began. If these requests were to be followed, we would obviously pursue all avenues of appeal.”

Hakimi continues to remain free on bail as he awaits the final ruling from the investigating judge.

He has received consistent support from Paris Saint-Germain throughout the legal proceedings.

The club has publicly stated its confidence in the legal system handling the case.

New text messages emerge in Achraf Hakimi case

