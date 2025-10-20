GMB 2025: Volta Region's Etornam Wins, Ashanti Region's Sika Comes 3rd
- Volta Region's representative in the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Etornam, has emerged as the winner
- She triumphed over 15 contestants representing other regions for the enviable position of Ghana's Most Beautiful
- The grand finale was contested between the Volta, Upper East, Ashanti, Bono East, and Greater Accra Regions
Etornam, representing the Volta Region, has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.
She won at the grand finale held at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra on Sunday, October 19, 2025, bringing an end to weeks of intense competition.
Etornam emerged victorious ahead of Asakia from the Upper East Region and Sika from the Ashanti Region, who respectively placed second and third in the competition.
Viewers widely anticipated the Volta Region representative's win, as she had delivered consistent performances throughout the season.
As the 2025 GMB winner, Entornam took home an impressive prize package including a cash prize of GH₵20,000, a brand new car, a one-year fabric supply from GTP, as well as souvenirs from all the sponsors of this year's edition.
Check out the car prize Etornam won below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
