Ghana has parted ways with head coach Otto Addo just 72 days before the start of this summer’s World Cup

The 50-year-old tactician leaves with a win rate of 36.4% in his second spell in charge of the Black Stars

In the wake of his departure, potential successors have begun to emerge, with Kwasi Appiah among the leading candidates to take over

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Two leading candidates have emerged to replace Otto Addo after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) moved swiftly to part ways with him ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The decision followed Ghana’s successive defeats to Austria and Germany, where the Black Stars conceded seven goals and scored just twice.

That run proved decisive, but the writing had been on the wall even before the team left Vienna.

Otto Addo's sack as Black Stars coach comes on the heels of successive defeats against Austria and Germany. Photo by Picture Alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Why Otto Addo was dismissed before WC

Reports in the local media indicate that concerns had already been raised after the 5-1 loss to Austria. Within the camp, the message was clear. There had to be a response against Germany.

Addo did manage to steer his side to an improved display against Germany, losing 2-1 against the four-time world champions, but it proved to be a little too late.

A late-night meeting was convened in Stuttgart, bringing together GFA officials, representatives from the Sports Ministry and key figures around the team.

Discussions focused on performances, tactical direction and whether the team was on track for the World Cup. By the end of that meeting, the decision had been made.

Addo was informed before the announcement went public. Just after midnight Ghana time on Tuesday, the GFA confirmed his exit, stating it had "parted ways" with the coach and that the decision was "effective immediately".

"The Ghana Football Association will communicate the new technical direction of the Black Stars in due course," the statement concluded.

Kwesi Appiah leads the two leading candidates in line to replace Otto Addo as Black Stars coach. Photos by Richard Pelham and Gabriel Bouys.

Source: Getty Images

2 candidates likely to replace Otto Addo

With time not on their side, attention has quickly shifted to potential replacements.

According to Ghanasoccernet, one familiar name in the frame is Kwesi Appiah. His return would align with the Sankofa idea of going back to what has worked before.

Appiah understands the demands of the job and would require little time to adjust.

There is, however, a complication. He is currently leading a promising project with Sudan, guiding them to AFCON qualification and building momentum on the continent. Convincing him to step away now may prove difficult.

The GFA is also considering an internal option in Desmond Ofei. The former Ghana U20 coach is highly regarded within the system and is seen as part of the association’s long-term vision.

His modern approach appeals, but questions remain over his experience at the highest level. Appointing him would be a bold move, especially with the World Cup so close.

Whatever direction the FA chooses, there is little time to waste. Friendly matches against Mexico and Wales are already on the horizon, with group stage clashes against Panama, Croatia and England waiting at the World Cup.

Otto Addo's immediate reaction after sack emerges

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh detailed Otto Addo’s reaction after he was dismissed as Black Stars coach.

He was informed shortly after the decision and is said to have accepted it calmly.

Source: YEN.com.gh