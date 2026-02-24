Gianluca Prestianni has reportedly submitted a new statement to UEFA as the investigation into alleged racism continues

The Argentine winger was accused by Vinicius Junior of directing racial abuse at him during Benfica’s Champions League playoff clash against Real Madrid

Prestianni has since been provisionally suspended by UEFA and is set to miss Wednesday’s return leg at the Bernabéu

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni is preparing to change his account of the alleged racist incident involving Vinicius Junior during their Champions League playoff clash with Real Madrid on February 17.

The controversy erupted after Vinicius scored the only goal of the first leg. Television cameras later showed Prestianni speaking to him while covering his mouth with his shirt.

Gianluca Prestianni is set to alter his testimony to UEFA about his altercation with Vinicius Jr. Photo by Patricia De Melo Moreira.

Source: Getty Images

Soon after, Vinicius reported to the referee that he had been called "mono", the Spanish word for monkey. Kylian Mbappe backed that claim.

Mbappe stated that he heard the abuse multiple times, saying Prestianni called Vinícius a monkey “up to five times” and added:

“I called him racist because I think he is. He tried to hide behind his shirt but his face doesn’t lie.”

The accusation overshadowed what should have been a night remembered for Vinicius’ brilliance.

Prestianni set to revise testimony to UEFA

In the immediate aftermath, Prestianni muted comments on his Instagram page and denied racially abusing the Madrid forward. UEFA opened an investigation.

His first explanation claimed he had used a homophobic insult rather than racist language. Now, according to reports from The Times, the 20-year-old is expected to offer a new version of events.

He is said to argue that Vinicius referred to him as a “dwarf” or “midget” during the encounter and that he reacted in the heat of the moment.

His defence reportedly maintains that any offensive remark came only after he was mocked about his height.

Sources close to the case insist that such an argument will not lessen the seriousness of the matter.

Gianluca Prestianni is provisionally suspended for the reverse fixture between Real Madrid and Benfica on February 25. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Under UEFA regulations, both racist abuse and homophobic slurs fall under Article 14 of the disciplinary code and carry heavy punishment.

Insults linked solely to physical traits are treated differently, but discriminatory language remains strictly prohibited regardless of provocation.

Meanwhile, Prestianni has been provisionally suspended and will miss the return fixture in Madrid. He has, however, travelled with the squad and trained with the team as Benfica attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Watch Prestianni train with his Benfica teammates:

Benfica president defends Prestianni amid racism allegations

The fallout has also drawn a strong response from club leadership. Benfica president Manuel Rui Costa publicly backed the Argentine winger.

"It's clear that Prestianni isn't racist because if he were, he wouldn't play for Benfica," Rui Costa told reporters as quoted by ESPN.

UEFA’s investigation is ongoing, and Prestianni could face a ban of up to 10 matches if found guilty.

Prestianni could sue Vinicius and Mbappe

In another report, YEN.com.gh said a top sports lawyer believes Gianluca Prestianni could sue Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe for defamation if UEFA clears him.

The lawyer argues that Prestianni may take legal action after both players accused him of racism.

Source: YEN.com.gh