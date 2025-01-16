PSG star Achraf Hakimi has revealed why all his money is entrusted in his mother's name amid his widely reported divorce scandal

Hakimi separated from his wife, Hiba Abouk, in 2023, with reports suggesting the Tunisian actress demanding half of his wealth

However, she was 'shocked' to learn that the footballer had all his wealth and properties in his mother's name

Achraf Hakimi has clarified his decision to entrust all his wealth to his mother, Sadia Mouh, addressing public speculation that it was linked to his divorce from Spanish-Tunisian actress Hiba Abouk.

In his first public comments since their high-profile separation in 2023, the Paris Saint-Germain defender explained that the arrangement was rooted in his upbringing, not his marital issues.

Achraf Hakimi and his mother, Sadia Mouh shared a heartwarming moment during Morocco's 2022 FIFA World Cup success. Photo by Fadel Senna.

Source: Getty Images

Hakimi explains why his wealth is in his mother's name

Hakimi, who began his football journey at just seven years old with Spanish club Colonia Ofigevi, revealed that his mother had always managed his finances.

This arrangement started long before his professional career took off.

Reflecting on his early years, he stated, as quoted by Pulse:

“No! This has nothing to do with marriage because, as I said, it was always that way since childhood.

"Even when you’re 18 years old, you can’t use your bank account. So my mother controlled everything, and because everything was good... we left things as they were, especially when my success increased.

"She controlled everything, and we used to tell her everything.”

Financial management and trust in his mother

Hakimi acknowledged his mother’s role in guiding him through the complexities of wealth management, especially during the early stages of his career when he lacked experience in handling substantial earnings, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

He credited her for teaching him how to make sound financial decisions, from purchasing property to managing large sums of money.

“The fact is, since I was young, I earned so much money from football... but I couldn’t manage it.

"So my mother managed all that. So, I learned from her how I can manage these things.

"I always take her opinion about money when I buy a house or a car or when I earn a lot of money.

"And that’s why we also decided that she won’t return to work. She was the one who managed everything.”

Unwavering maternal trust

For Hakimi, the bond with his mother goes beyond financial matters.

He described her as a figure of unconditional love and trust, emphasising the rarity of such relationships in a world where fame and fortune often complicate personal connections.

“I think that’s a nice thing because, in the end, when you have money or fame, you can only trust a few people.

"And I think that your mother is the only person who loves you truly, whether you have money or not.”

Hakimi’s reliance on his mother’s guidance has proven effective throughout his rise in football.

From his formative years in Spain to his stints with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, and now PSG, this unique financial arrangement has allowed him to focus on his craft without distractions.

Prophet shares his thoughts about Hakimi's divorce scandal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie attributed the controversy surrounding Achraf Hakimi's marriage to the influence of the devil.

The preacher criticised men celebrating Hakimi, warning that the devil is using the internet to disrupt marriages and manipulate husbands.

He further cautioned that such trends could lead to broken families, where men father children and abandon their partners with no support.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh