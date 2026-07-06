Carlos Queiroz's open letter to Ghanaians has done little to clarify his future as Black Stars head coach

Sports journalist Naa Amanoah Asamoah disclosed that the Portuguese tactician remains with the squad in Kansas City

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association is yet to issue an official statement amid growing speculation over his position

Carlos Queiroz's future as Black Stars head coach remains the subject of intense debate after an emotional Instagram post sparked widespread speculation that he had stepped down following Ghana's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese tactician reflected on the team's campaign and thanked players, staff and supporters for their commitment, but he stopped short of announcing his resignation.

Despite initial reports suggesting he had brought his spell in charge to an end, fresh information indicates the 73-year-old remains in his role.

Has Carlos Queiroz Resigned as Ghana Coach After 2026 World Cup Exit?

Source: Getty Images

Has Carlos Queiroz resigned as Ghana coach?

Queiroz's open letter, published shortly after Ghana's World Cup journey ended, focused on the lessons from the tournament and the future of Ghanaian football rather than his contractual situation.

In the post, he emphasised that sustained success would require more than performances on the pitch, writing:

"The future of the Black Stars will not be built only on the pitch. Black Stars success must start off the field, by creating the best possible environment to prepare, protect and develop Ghana's extraordinary football talent."

Although the message carried the tone of a farewell, it did not contain any explicit statement confirming his resignation.

Nevertheless, several media outlets and high-profile personalities interpreted the post as an indication that Queiroz had left his position, fuelling widespread discussion across social media.

However, that narrative has since been challenged.

Sports journalist Naa Amanoah Asamoah, who is understood to have close links with officials at the Ghana Football Association, explained that the former Real Madrid manager's message had been taken out of context.

According to her, Queiroz's post was intended to mark the end of Ghana's World Cup campaign rather than signal his departure.

She further disclosed that the veteran manager clarified the situation himself, insisting the message had been misunderstood and confirming he remained with the Black Stars at their base in Kansas City.

"I haven't resigned," Amanoa added on X.

Queiroz signed a four-month contract with the Ghana Football Association in April 2026, and there has been no official announcement confirming the end of his tenure.

The GFA has also remained silent on the speculation, with discussions over the future of the national team reportedly continuing while Queiroz remains involved.

Has Carlos Queiroz Resigned as Ghana Coach After 2026 World Cup Exit? Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Fans divided over Queiroz's future

The uncertainty has triggered mixed reactions from supporters online.

@FarginYga aimed a dig at the press:

"And big media houses are reporting that Carlos is relieved of his job they are not reliable sei."

@aggrey_Kwesi7 claimed:

"Ebe mind games. Make he resign before the GFA go disgrace am mom."

@Afc_Eddie added:

"He should resign oo."

@PaaKwesihumble summed up:

"Am sure someone has told him not to resign, else he won't have any compensation."

Queiroz blames Ghana's World Cup exit on one player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz shared his thoughts on what he believes influenced Ghana's World Cup exit.

The Portuguese coach reflected on a crucial moment during the defeat that, in his view, changed the course of the game.

Source: YEN.com.gh