Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz pointed to Marvin Senaya's injury as the turning point in Ghana's World Cup loss to Colombia

Ghana conceded within a minute of Senaya being replaced by Alidu Seidu, with Queiroz citing a brief loss of defensive structure

With Ghana eliminated, the Black Stars now face a tough 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign

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Carlos Queiroz has identified Marvin Senaya's early injury as the turning point in Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 defeat to Colombia.

Reflecting on the 1-0 loss, the veteran Portuguese coach explained that the Black Stars briefly lost their defensive shape after the right-back was forced off, a moment Colombia ruthlessly exploited.

Carlos Queiroz Points to One Player After Ghana's World Cup Exit Against Colombia

Source: Getty Images

Black Stars World Cup exit blamed on Senaya's injury

Ghana conceded within a minute after Alidu Seidu replaced the injured Senaya, with Jhon Arias scoring what proved to be the decisive goal that ended the Black Stars' World Cup campaign.

Coach Queiroz said, as quoted by Owuraku Ampofo on X:

"The moment Senaya came off, the team did not have the same discipline and organisation. It took Alidu Seidu a few minutes to adjust, and they took advantage of that moment to score."

The former Real Madrid boss acknowledged that such brief breakdowns in structure can carry outsized consequences at the highest level, where elite opponents routinely punish even the smallest lapse in concentration.

Senaya had been among Ghana's most consistent performers throughout the tournament.

His contributions were formally recognised by Opta, who named the right-back in their Best XI of the World Cup group stages, underscoring just how significant his enforced exit was for the Black Stars.

The severity of the injury remains unclear, though initial indications suggest Senaya may have suffered a hamstring problem.

Carlos Queiroz Points to One Player After Ghana's World Cup Exit Against Colombia

Source: Getty Images

What's next for Ghana after World Cup elimination?

Ghana's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup shifts the focus to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where the Black Stars will be determined to avoid another disappointment after missing out on the 2025 finals.

Carlos Queiroz's side has been drawn in a challenging Group C alongside Ivory Coast, Gambia, and Somalia, leaving little room for error in the race for qualification.

The campaign begins on September 23 with a difficult away fixture against Ivory Coast in Abidjan before Ghana returns home to host Gambia in Accra four days later.

In November, the Black Stars will face Somalia twice in a double-header, first at home before travelling for the reverse fixture, which is expected to be played at a neutral venue.

Ghana will conclude their qualifying campaign in March 2027 with a home clash against Ivory Coast before rounding off the group stage away to Gambia in Banjul, hoping to book a return to Africa's biggest football tournament.

Jordan Ayew explains Ghana's defeat to Colombia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew shared his thoughts on Ghana's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars captain cited one of the key factors he believes contributed to the team's disappointing campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh