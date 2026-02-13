Videos shared by Russian content creator Yaytseslav involving Ghanaian women were reportedly taken down from his Telegram channel on Friday, February 13, 2026, after intense backlash

The controversy erupted after he went viral for approaching women around Accra Mall near Shiashie, inviting them to his room and secretly filming the encounters

Ghanaian blogger Julie Jay Kanz posted a Cyber Lab screenshot indicating all Ghana-related videos had been removed, and checks on his ‘Yaystetslav2’ Telegram page showed recent uploads wiped

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The videos shared by Russian content creator Yaytseslav about Ghanaian women on his Telegram channel have reportedly been taken down.

Russian content creator Yaytseslav's popular Telegram channel is reportedly wiped of Ghana-related content amid backlash over Accra videos. Image credit: @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, Yaytseslav went viral on social media after sharing videos of his escapades with multiple Ghanaian women.

In the videos, the content creator would walk up to a random woman in the streets of Ghana's capital, usually around the Accra Mall area near Shiashie, and strike up a conversation with them.

He would eventually take their number and invite them up to his room, with many of them agreeing to leave with him despite appearing to have just met him.

Yaytseslav recorded all these interactions, likely using Meta glasses, without his partners realising they were being filmed. He then shared the videos with his large audience on TikTok, Telegram, YouTube, and other platforms to monetise them.

Below is a Twitter video with details of Yaytseslav's escapades in Ghana.

Yaytseslav takes down Ghana videos from Telegram

On Friday, February 13, Ghanaian blogger Julie Jay Kanz reported that the Russian content creator had taken down all the videos taken in Ghana that had sparked backlash from his Telegram channel.

In her post, she shared a screenshot of a conversation with a person believed to be involved in cybersecurity.

The screenshot, taken from a platform known as Cyber Lab, contained a chat that appeared to confirm the move by Yayetslav.

"All videos involving Ghanaian women have been successfully removed from the Telegram platform. Please remain vigilant and promptly report to these platforms in any such content appears. Thank you," the message read.

Following the post, checks carried out by YEN.com.gh on the Russian's publicly available ‘Yaystetslav2’ Telegram channel appeared to confirm that, as videos uploaded in recent days had been largely wiped from the page.

Below is the Facebook post confirming the latest action taken by the Russian content creator.

Reactions to Yaytseslav wiping Telegram channel

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Yaytseslav's Telegram channel reportedly being wiped of Ghana-related content

ohjoo_ said:

"👏Beautiful."

li_ltimx_ wrote:

"Oh no, we have not yet watched some o, we beg don't delete it."

peacewandando commented:

"These videos came out about 10 hours ago ooo😂😂, people have it saved already."

Russian content creator Yaytseslav reportedly meets Ghanaian girls around the Accra Mall and convinces them back to his hotel room. Image credit: @KartGh

Source: Twitter

Yaytseslav wipes TikTok account

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Russian content creator Yaytseslav deleted all videos of Ghanaian women from his TikTok page.

Amid the backlash over his activities in Ghana, he wiped away all the content pertaining to his encounters with Ghanaian women, while leaving up content recorded in other countries.

Despite his apparent backtracking, many Ghanaians have called on authorities to arrest him for filming people without their consent.

Source: YEN.com.gh