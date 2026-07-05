Carlos Queiroz has confirmed his departure as Ghana coach, a day after the Black Stars exited the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Portuguese coach managed the Black Stars in five matches, winning one, drawing two and losing two during his brief tenure

Ghana will now begin the search for Queiroz's replacement, with Hervé Renard considered the favourite to land the hot seat

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Carlos Queiroz has confirmed he is leaving his role as head coach of the Black Stars, posting a farewell message less than 24 hours after Ghana's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 73-year-old, who was appointed in April to replace Otto Addo with just 72 days remaining before the tournament kicked off.

He thanked the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the playing body and the teeming supporters in the statement posted to his verified Instagram account.

World Cup 2026: Carlos Queiroz Leaves Ghana Coaching Job After Defeat to Colombia

Source: Twitter

Queiroz leaves Ghana job after World Cup exit

Queiroz described Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign as a journey filled with pride, even if it ultimately fell short of full sporting satisfaction.

The former Real Madrid manager praised his players and backroom staff for their courage, discipline and commitment throughout the tournament, insisting they gave everything for the badge.

He added that, while the ultimate target was not achieved, the team restored belief in the Black Stars and represented Ghana with dignity on football’s biggest stage.

"To the fans, we cannot claim complete sporting satisfaction, but we can proudly say that we honoured the colours of Ghana and restored respect and credibility to the Black Stars on football's greatest stage," he wrote.

He also called on the stakeholders of the game to look beyond the pitch, arguing that lasting success for the Black Stars must begin with building the right structures and environment off the field to develop and protect the country's football talent.

Below is Queiroz's farewell message, as shared on Instagram:

How did Queiroz perform as Ghana coach

Queiroz took charge of Ghana at an unusually late stage of World Cup preparations, inheriting a squad with minimal time for tactical integration.

Across five matches at the helm, he recorded one win, two draws and two defeats, with Ghana reaching the knockout round of the expanded 48-team tournament before being eliminated, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

His tenure was defined by its compressed nature, yet he managed to stabilise a side that had faced scrutiny following Otto Addo's departure.

In closing his statement, Queiroz addressed Ghana's football leadership directly, expressing gratitude for what he called an honour and a privilege to serve the nation and the national team.

Who should Ghana appoint after Queiroz's exit?

The Black Stars are expected to begin the search for a new head coach following Carlos Queiroz’s departure, with Hervé Renard emerging as an early favourite for the role.

CAF-accredited sports journalist Stephen Zando, speaking to YEN.com.gh, admitted Queiroz’s exit comes as a surprise, noting that the Portuguese tactician had built a strong bond with both players and supporters despite a playing style that divided opinion.

"Carlos Queiroz’s departure comes as a surprise, particularly given the strong bond he built with both players and fans during his time in charge," Zando began.

"While his pragmatic style of play did not always sit well with Ghanaian supporters, he strengthened the team’s fundamentals and guided the Black Stars to the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, his cautious approach also proved costly in key moments, including the defeat to Colombia.

Zando, who works with Luv 99.5 FM, suggested Herve Renard will be suitable for the role:

"Looking ahead, the next coach must preserve that defensive structure while finding better ways to maximise the team’s attacking talent. In my view, Hervé Renard would be an ideal candidate, given his experience in African football and a tactical approach that could better align with Ghana’s traditional style. The Ghana Football Association will need to act quickly, with the 2027 AFCON qualifiers just months away."

Queiroz blames World Cup exit on one player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz pointed to a key moment he believes shaped Ghana’s defeat to Colombia in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32.

The Black Stars coach said the team briefly lost its defensive organisation during the match, which their opponents quickly took advantage of.

Source: YEN.com.gh