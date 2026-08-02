Reports of Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding this weekend were dismissed despite a leaked invitation circulating online

A reported guest list featured football stars, celebrities and one Manchester United legend

Ronaldo has repeatedly said he intends to marry Georgina Rodríguez when the timing feels right

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Cristiano Ronaldo may not be getting married this weekend after all, but fresh reports suggest his long-awaited wedding to fiancée Georgina Rodríguez is edging closer.

The Portugal captain and Al-Nassr superstar got engaged last August after nine years together. The couple share two children and have repeatedly insisted they will marry when the timing feels right.

Rumours intensified this week after what was claimed to be a leaked wedding invitation surfaced online, although both the family and Spanish media quickly dismissed reports that the ceremony would take place this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding Guest List ‘Leaked’, Only One Man United Star Makes the Cut

Source: Twitter

Leaked Invitation Sparks Wedding Buzz

The speculation began after a Portuguese television programme aired what it claimed was the couple's wedding invitation, reportedly setting the ceremony for August 1 at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra, with guests allegedly instructed to wear all black.

However, the claims were swiftly denied, while reports also noted that the venue remained open to the public throughout the weekend, casting further doubt on the alleged ceremony.

Some reports now suggest Ronaldo and Georgina could instead choose Madeira, the football icon's birthplace, as the venue for their wedding, with a ceremony at Funchal Cathedral followed by a nearby reception.

Despite uncertainty over the date, reports claim the guest list would feature several high-profile names, including Rio Ferdinand, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, actors Vin Diesel and Esther Expósito, as well as music stars Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Drake and Travis Scott.

Ronaldo Has Never Hidden His Marriage Plans

Although the reported wedding date has been dismissed, Ronaldo has consistently spoken about his desire to marry Georgina.

In previous interviews, he revealed that he wanted to get married when the moment felt right and once described proposing during the early hours of the morning in 2025.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recalled that his young daughters unexpectedly walked into the room as he was about to ask Georgina to marry him, encouraging him to go through with the proposal.

For now, the couple are enjoying their summer holiday in Mallorca, where they have been spotted together wearing matching diamond watches—only fuelling speculation that wedding bells may not be far away.

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Source: YEN.com.gh