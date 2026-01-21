Kwaku Manu has publicly spoken after rumours of his death were circulated by a TikToker on social media on January 21, 2026

In a video, the veteran Kumawood actor dismissed the rumours and issued a stern warning to the individual behind the hoax

Kwaku Manu's response to rumours of his death has triggered many positive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Veteran Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has broken his silence after rumours of his death emerged on social media on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu breaks his silence after rumours of his death emerged on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Photo source: @kwakumanubob

In a video that went viral on TikTok on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, a netizen alleged that Kwaku Manu had passed away at a medical facility after an accident on the Wassa-Akropong road.

The social media user's claims caused pandemonium among Ghanaians, with many rushing to verify whether it was true or false.

The rumours have prompted Kwaku Manu to address his followers and clear the air on the matter.

Kwaku Manu breaks silence on death rumours

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, Kwaku Manu noted that he had received several phone calls from his loved ones who inquired about his well-being after the death rumours emerged online.

The Kumawood actor dismissed the rumours, stating that he had been asleep at the time when the news about his death was circulated.

He noted that he had embarked on some errands in town with the perfumes from his business venture in Accra.

He said:

"I saw many people calling me this morning several times. I am recording this video because of my loved ones. I am begging you. I have seen someone post that I had died at a hospital on the Wassa-Akropong road."

"I was asleep when the person shared the news. It was early in the morning, and I was moving around with my perfumes. Today is Wednesday, the day I was born."

Kwaku Manu warned the individual behind the death rumours to desist from spreading false news about him on social media.

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu accuses his ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, of fuelling online attacks against him. Photo source: @kwakumanubob, @sweetmaameadwoa

The actor also threatened to take drastic action against the individual for plotting to use false stories about his death to gain traction on social media.

She said:

"The person responsible for spreading the false news should stop it. If you think death is sweet, I will let you taste it. May God and the angel of death let you taste it and see. The fact that you could sit, plan, write my name and location and post them with my picture shows that you don't care about people's well-being."

"You are only interested in getting viewers. If you wanted viewers, why didn't you post the pictures of your mother, sister, or other family members? You wanted to cause fear and panic."

Kwaku Manu further invoked curses on the individual behind the faceless account spreading the death rumours about him on social media.

The TikTok video of Kwaku Manu reacting to the rumours of his death is below:

Kwaku Manu's response to rumours stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Tona Daniel commented:

"Even though you go through the shadows of death that he is talking about, it will not get you. May God be with you."

Big Joe wrote:

"Kwaku, don't worry, you will live longer."

Faustina Nyame4 said:

"Don't mind them, bro Kwaku. You will not die. God will continue protecting you from them."

Kwaku Manu levels allegations against his ex-wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu levelled allegations against his ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, in an interview.

In a video, the Kumawood actor accused his ex-wife of setting him up for insults from his critics on social media.

Kwaku Manu's allegations against his ex-wife triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

