FIFA rules have prevented two of the top referees from officiating matches involving England or Argentina at the 2026 World Cup

The decision is part of the world football governing body's effort to avoid potential conflicts of interest

Meanwhile, FIFA’s head of referees has defended the officials, insisting that nobody can question their integrity at the global tournament

Two of FIFA's most respected referees, Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor, will not be considered for matches involving England or Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.

The decision comes as refereeing decisions continue to attract intense attention during the latter stages of the tournament, with FIFA applying strict neutrality rules when appointing officials.

Top referees Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor can't handle matches involving Argentina or England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches. Photos by NurPhoto, Jonathan Moscrop and Jam Media.

Source: Getty Images

Why top 2 referees cannot officiate England or Argentina

FIFA's first rule is straightforward: referees cannot officiate matches involving their own national teams.

That immediately rules out Oliver and Taylor, both of whom are English, from taking charge of games involving the Three Lions.

However, their exclusion from Argentina fixtures is linked to a separate issue – the long-running sovereignty dispute between the United Kingdom and Argentina over the Falkland Islands.

The conflict, which lasted 74 days in 1982, ended with Argentina's surrender and the islands remaining under British control.

The war resulted in the deaths of 649 Argentine soldiers, 255 British personnel and three Falkland Islanders.

The issue remains politically sensitive in Argentina, with President Javier Milei among those who continue to assert the country's claim over the territory.

According to The Athletic, FIFA considers geopolitical circumstances alongside sporting factors when assigning referees.

The Falklands dispute has therefore become one of the factors considered when selecting match officials.

Taylor experienced a similar situation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He was reportedly among the candidates for the final, but Argentina's qualification to face France ended his hopes of taking charge of the showpiece.

Despite the restrictions, Oliver continues to make history at the global showpiece.

The Englishman has been appointed for the quarter-final clash between Spain and Belgium in Los Angeles, marking his seventh World Cup assignment, as cited by England Football.

Can Oliver, Taylor officiate in World Cup final?

The chances of either referee taking charge of the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 19 remain very slim.

For that to happen, both England and Argentina would have to be eliminated before the final.

Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor's chances of officiating in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup remain slim. Photos by Kevin C. Cox and Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

England, who shared a group with Ghana, face Norway in the quarter-finals, while Argentina meet Switzerland after their controversial win over Egypt.

Although FIFA says referee appointments are based on performance, nationality rules and geopolitical considerations have significantly reduced the chances of England's two leading officials being selected.

FIFA justifies controversial decisions in Egypt-Argentina match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA's head of referees, Pierluigi Collina, defended the key decisions made during Egypt's 3-2 defeat to Argentina.

Collina backed VAR's decision to disallow Mostafa Ziko's goal and insisted the challenge on Mohamed Salah was not enough to warrant a penalty.

Source: YEN.com.gh