Ghana will play its group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada and the USA after being drawn into Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama

The group stage runs from June 11 to June 27, 2026, with the final round of matches in each group kicking off simultaneously to ensure fair competition

At the end of the round-robin phase, the top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed sides, will progress to the knockout stage.

Ghana’s path at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is now clear following the release of the entire tournament schedule.

The Black Stars, drawn into Group L with England, Croatia and Panama, will compete in Toronto, Boston and Philadelphia as they begin another journey on football’s biggest stage.

Excitement continues to build as supporters look forward to seeing when and where the team will appear during the first round.

2026 World Cup: Ghana’s Match Dates, Times, and Venues vs England, Panama, and Croatia. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @_owurakuampofo/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana's World Cup fixtures: Dates, times and venues

The fixtures were confirmed during a grand ceremony on December 6, 2025, in Washington DC.

According to FIFA, the event in the United States featured global icons Ronaldo Nazario and Francesco Totti, adding colour to a night that unveiled every match for the expanded competition.

Ghana will start their group adventure on Wednesday, June 17, with a crucial meeting against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto.

The encounter is expected to shape the early narrative in Group L as Otto Addo’s squad aims for a confident opening display.

Attention then shifts to the second match against England on Tuesday, June 2,3 at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

The showdown is widely regarded as the marquee fixture of the group. With a sizeable Ghanaian community spread across the region, expectations are high for massive support inside the stadium.

The final group match takes place on Saturday, June 27, when Ghana meet Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Depending on earlier outcomes, this contest could ultimately determine passage to the knockout stage.

Full Group L fixture list for Ghana

Ghana vs Panama

Date: June 17, 2026

Time: 19:00 ET (00:00 GMT)

Venue: BMO Field in Toronto

England vs Ghana

Date: June 23, 2026

Time: 16:00 ET (21:00 GMT)

Venue: Gillette Stadium in Boston

Croatia vs Ghana

Date: June 27, 2026

Time: 17:00 ET (22:00 GMT)

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Ghana's World Cup permutations

The team hopes to advance beyond the group phase for the first time since the unforgettable 2010 run that carried them to the quarter-finals.

Should Otto Addo’s men finish top of Group L, they would face a third-place team in Atlanta on July 1 in the round of 32.

Winning the group would also delay any possible meeting with Lionel Messi's Argentina, Lamine Yamal's Spain or Kylian Mbappe's France until the semi-finals if those nations also win their sections.

With three teams able to progress from each group, confidence remains high.

Reports from Ghanasoccernet also highlight that all chosen venues guarantee significant support from the Ghanaian diaspora, offering a timely boost ahead of a demanding tournament.

Otto Addo's verdict on World Cup draw

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Otto Addo is still hopeful about Ghana’s chances at the 2026 World Cup, even though they were drawn into a “tough group” with England, Croatia and Panama.

The Black Stars coach, who attended the draw at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, gave his early thoughts on Group L.

Source: YEN.com.gh