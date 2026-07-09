Pierluigi Collina defended the integrity of FIFA match officials following allegations that Argentina's win over Egypt had been manipulated

Egypt had protested several key refereeing decisions, including a disallowed goal and a rejected penalty appeal

Collina insisted FIFA referees operated independently and could not be influenced by anyone, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Pierluigi Collina, FIFA's Chief Refereeing Officer, had responded to the controversy surrounding Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after claims the match had been "rigged."

Egypt's players and coaching staff had been left furious after several contentious decisions went against them during the clash at Atlanta Stadium.

FIFA Breaks Silence on Argentina vs Egypt Controversy After 'Rigged' Match Claims

Source: Getty Images

The Pharaohs had taken a commanding 2-0 lead by the 67th minute through goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko.

However, Argentina produced one of the tournament's most remarkable comebacks, with Cristian Romero scoring in the 79th minute before Lionel Messi equalised four minutes later.

Enzo Fernandez then netted a dramatic winner in stoppage time to send the reigning champions into the quarter-finals.

Egypt believed they had been denied crucial decisions throughout the match. A goal was disallowed in the 58th minute after a foul was awarded on Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez at the opposite end of the pitch.

Moments before Fernandez struck the winner, Mohamed Salah also went down inside the penalty area following a challenge from Julian Alvarez, but appeals for a penalty were waved away.

Collina dismisses allegations and backs FIFA officials

The controversial decisions sparked outrage after the final whistle. Mostafa Ziko claimed the World Cup had been "rigged" in favour of Argentina, while Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan suggested tournament organisers wanted Lionel Messi and Argentina to remain in the competition for marketing reasons.

Collina strongly rejected those accusations while defending French referee Francois Letexier and FIFA's officiating team.

Speaking to FIFA's official website, the legendary Italian said the expanded tournament had featured 50 percent more matches than the 2022 World Cup, adding that officials remained satisfied with the overall standard despite acknowledging mistakes could happen during such a demanding competition.

He stressed that healthy debate over refereeing decisions would always exist in football but insisted baseless accusations questioning officials' integrity had no place in the game. Collina warned such claims could expose referees and their families to abuse and threats.

He also firmly dismissed suggestions that FIFA refereeing could be influenced by anyone, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, insisting match officials worked independently and always made honest decisions while striving to perform at their highest level.

Source: YEN.com.gh