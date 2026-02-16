Russian content creator Yaytseslav filmed Ghanaian women without consent, sparking concerns online

It turns out his widely circulated name, Vyacheslav Trahov, is only a pseudonym he uses online

Some Russian media outlets have published his photos and details, including his real name, age, and hometown, among others

Yaytseslav, a Russian content creator, has got social media buzzing after it emerged that he had been filming his encounters with different women across Africa.

The Russian man came to Ghana some weeks ago, recorded moments with various women, and put them online to monetise.

Yaytseslav is trending online after videos of his dealings with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

He often moved around the Accra Mall area, got acquainted with shoppers and passersby, and recorded them to share online.

In many instances, he would convince the ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him and even get them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to put online.

He syndicated his content on TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram, where he has a private channel.

Summaries of his videos appeared on TikTok and YouTube, while full content can be accessed on the private channel at a subscription fee of $5 per month.

He is suspected of having used Meta glasses for the filming.

Watch a Facebook video of Yaytseslav in his glasses below:

His behaviour violates multiple Ghanaian laws, including section 67 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which states:

"A person shall not, with intent to cause serious emotional distress, intentionally distribute or intentionally cause another person to distribute the [private] image or prohibited visual recording of another identifiable person without the consent of the person depicted."

The videos of Yaytseslav's dealings with some Ghanaian women caught attention after a few surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Following the videos, a video and some details of Yaysteslav emerged, suggesting that the Russian was known as Vyacheslav Trahov.

Yaysteslav is a Russian, but not called Trahov

However, YEN.com.gh can report that Yaytseslav is not officially known as Vyacheslav Trahov as widely reported.

Our initial checks indicated that Vyacheslav Trahov loosely translates from Russian as "Greater Glory F*ucker", which is unconventional in traditional naming systems.

Later information gathered in the Russian media confirmed that Yaytseslav's widely circulated name was only a pseudonym.

A report on the Russian platform, SHOT's telegram, was indeed a Russian citizen who styles himself as a pickup artist and blogger.

The report shared some personal details about Yaytseslav, including his real name, age, and photos of him without his Meta glasses.

Below is Yaytselav's personal data as published in the Russian media:

Yaytseslav's real name:

Vladislav Lyulkov

Yaytseslav's age:

36

Yaytseslav's hometown:

Ulyanovsk, Ulyanovsk Oblast

Yaytseslav's aliases:

Yaytseslav, Vyacheslav Trahov

Work:

Yaytseslav calls himself a professional seducer of women over 40 and sells pickup courses, promising to teach successful pickup even with zero rubles in his pocket

Communications Minister Sam George shares the government's efforts to bring Russian man Yaytseslav to book over viral videos with Ghanaian women. Photo source: Sam George, Gossips 24 Avenue

Ghana government wants Yaytseslav extradited for prosecution

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Government of Ghana was seeking the extradition of Yaytseslav for the alleged filming of Ghanaian women without their consent.

Communications Minister Sam George shared plans to bring Yaytseslav to book for his actions, which he described as serious crimes against Ghana's laws.

In an interview, he assured that the government would protect citizens' rights and pursue legal action against Yaytseslav.

