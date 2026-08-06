The Electricity Company of Ghana announced planned maintenance works affecting some regions in the country

ECG issued notices from July 31, 2026, saying the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery in affected communities

Several communities across five regions are among the areas listed for power interruptions

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in parts of Accra that will result in temporary power interruptions on August 6.

The power distributor issued notices on August 6, stating that the exercise aims to improve service delivery across affected communities.

The Electricity Company of Ghana maintenance works planned for parts of Accra on August 6. Credit: Ghana Grid Company

Source: Facebook

The power cut will affect Ga Odumase and surrounding areas, per updates from ECG on Facebook.

The power distributor also noted that there was a power outage in Tema due to a fault in its network on August 5. This power cut affected the Prampram township among others.

Mahama's response to power cut concerns

Amid power cuts earlier in 2026, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama downplayed concerns that there was a renewed power crisis.

He assured that power supply would be more stable as the government intensifies efforts to improve electricity delivery.

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Jinapor, also assured consumers of a steady power supply when he spoke on the matter in May.

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Source: YEN.com.gh