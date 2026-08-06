Dumsor: ECG Announces 8-Hour Maintenance Power Cuts in Parts of Accra On August 6
- The Electricity Company of Ghana announced planned maintenance works affecting some regions in the country
- ECG issued notices from July 31, 2026, saying the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery in affected communities
- Several communities across five regions are among the areas listed for power interruptions
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in parts of Accra that will result in temporary power interruptions on August 6.
The power distributor issued notices on August 6, stating that the exercise aims to improve service delivery across affected communities.
The power cut will affect Ga Odumase and surrounding areas, per updates from ECG on Facebook.
The power distributor also noted that there was a power outage in Tema due to a fault in its network on August 5. This power cut affected the Prampram township among others.
Mahama's response to power cut concerns
Amid power cuts earlier in 2026, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama downplayed concerns that there was a renewed power crisis.
He assured that power supply would be more stable as the government intensifies efforts to improve electricity delivery.
Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Jinapor, also assured consumers of a steady power supply when he spoke on the matter in May.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.