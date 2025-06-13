Who is Adam Pearson's wife? Inside his love life and dating history

Adam Pearson's wife has often been a subject of fascination, given his thriving career as an actor and disability rights advocate. However, the entertainer has never been married. Many assume Adam may be married to Courtney Dula or Merritt Friedman, but this is not true, the two women are married to people who share the same with Adam.

Adam attends the closing night of the 10th annual Filming Italy Los Angeles festival (L), and the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards (R). Photo: Michael Tullberg, JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Adam Pearson does not have a wife and has never been married. Moreover, he keeps his dating life private, and he is presumed single as of this writing.

Adam Pearson has never been linked to anyone romantically .

. He’s been mistakenly linked to Courtney Dula and Merritt Friedman, who are married to different men named Adam Pearson.

The English actor was born with a genetic condition called, neurofibromatosis type 1.

Adam Pearson's profile summary

Full name Adam Pearson Gender Male Date of birth 6 January 1985 Age 40 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Croydon, London, United Kingdom Current residence Addiscombe, London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Patrick Pearson Mother Marilyn Siblings One Relationship status Single Education Shirley High School, Brighton University Profession Actor, screenwriter, TV presenter, disability rights advocate Net worth $100,000 Instagram @adampearson

Who is Adam Pearson's wife?

The British actor does not have a wife and has never been married. Adam also keeps his dating life private and has not been in any confirmed or alleged relationship over the years. He has never been romantically linked to any women.

Adam Pearson attends the Nominees' Party for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 in London, England. Photo: Stuart C

Source: Getty Images

The TV personality and Courtney have never been an item. However, Courtney is married to a different man also called Adam Pearson.

What happened to Adam Pearson's face?

Adam has a noticeably deformed face caused by a condition known as neurofibromatosis type 1. According to the Mayo Clinic, neurofibromatosis type 1 is a genetic condition where tumours grow on the nerves and skin anywhere within the body, including the brain and spinal cord.

In the case of the British actor, benign tumours have grown on his face, causing severe facial disfigurements. Adam was diagnosed with the condition in 1990 after the head swelling he sustained while playing did not heal.

According to People, Pearson has since undergone close to forty surgeries to remove tumours growing on his face. Unfortunately, his facial tumours keep on recurring after surgery. Due to his condition, the actor has lost all vision in his left eye, and the vision in his right eye is also diminishing.

Colman Domingo and Adam Pearson present the Supporting Actress Award on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall in 2025 in London, England. Photo: Stuart Wilson

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Adam Pearson? Adam is an accomplished actor, screenwriter, disability rights advocate, and television presenter. He is known for starring in films such as Under the Skin and A Different Man. How old is Adam Pearson? The television presenter is 40 years old as of 2025. He was born on 6 January 1985. Where was Adam Pearson born? He was born in Croydon, London, United Kingdom. What is Adam Pearson nationality? Pearson is a British national of white ethnicity. What condition does Adam Pearson suffer from? Pearson was born with a genetic condition known as neurofibromatosis type 1. Does Adam Pearson have an identical twin brother? His identical twin brother is called Neil Pearson. According to The Atlantic, Neil also lives with neurofibromatosis type 1. Is Adam Pearson's wife, Courtney Dula? Courtney is not Adam's wife. She is married to a different man also called Adam Pearson. Is Adam Pearson's wife Merritt? The English screenwriter is not married to Merritt. Who are Adam Pearson's children? Pearson does not have children.

Adam Pearson is known for keeping his personal life private, so details about his wife, and current and past romantic life remain unclear. Pearson is a prominent English actor and disability rights advocate. He has a severely deformed face caused by neurofibromatosis type 1, a genetic condition he has lived with since birth.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Teddy Swims' love life. Teddy is an iconic singer-songwriter from the United States. He rose to stardom after releasing his popular track Lose Control in 2023.

Teddy Swims does not have a wife. However, he is currently dating Raiche Wright. Like Teddy, Raiche is also an American singer-songwriter. Discover the lesser-known facts about her in this article.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh