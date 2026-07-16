Antonela Roccuzzo broke down in tears after Enzo Fernandez's late equaliser against England

Lionel Messi provided two assists as Argentina came from behind to beat England 2-1 and reach the World Cup final

The match ended in controversy after Jude Bellingham became involved in a heated post-match altercation

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Antonela Roccuzzo was overcome with emotion after Argentina's dramatic comeback against England booked the reigning world champions a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The wife of Lionel Messi was seen in tears after Enzo Fernandez's stunning late equaliser sparked wild celebrations among Argentina's supporters during the semi-final clash.

England had looked on course for a famous victory after Anthony Gordon's first-half strike, but Argentina produced a remarkable late turnaround to keep their title defence alive.

Lionel Messi's Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Breaks Down in Tears as Argentina Stuns England

Source: Getty Images

Antonela Roccuzzo's emotional reaction goes viral

With Argentina trailing, Lionel Messi played a short corner to Enzo Fernandez in the 86th minute. The midfielder unleashed a spectacular long-range effort that flew beyond Jordan Pickford to level the scores.

As Argentina's players celebrated on the pitch, television cameras focused on Antonela in the stands.

The emotional moment proved too much for Messi's wife, who burst into tears before embracing a man sitting beside her in the hospitality suite as Argentina's friends and family celebrated wildly.

After taking a few moments to compose herself, Antonela continued cheering on the Albiceleste while wearing a cropped Argentina jersey featuring Messi's iconic No. 10.

The equaliser breathed new life into Argentina's World Cup campaign, which had appeared to be slipping away with only minutes remaining.

Messi inspires another famous Argentina comeback

Just minutes after setting up Fernandez's equaliser, Messi produced another moment of brilliance.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner delivered a pinpoint cross to the back post, where Lautaro Martinez rose highest to head home a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Argentina completed a stunning 2-1 comeback victory over England to book a World Cup final showdown with Spain, while the Three Lions were left devastated after falling just short of ending their long wait for another final appearance.

Following the final whistle, cameras once again showed Antonela celebrating the memorable victory with family members in the stands.

However, the celebrations were briefly overshadowed by heated scenes on the pitch as frustrations boiled over among England's players.

Morgan Rogers and Jude Bellingham became involved in a post-match confrontation, while footage also appeared to show Bellingham striking Argentina defender Valentin Barco during the melee.

Source: YEN.com.gh