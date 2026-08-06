The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its weather outlook for Thursday, August 6, 2026, flagging mist and fog across several parts of the country

Coastal, forest and mountainous areas in southern Ghana face a cloudy morning with the possibility of slight drizzle

Thunderstorms and rain are expected to develop later in the day over the middle, transition and northern sectors

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Thursday, August 6, 2026, warning of overcast conditions across southern Ghana and the likelihood of thunderstorms developing over much of the country as the day progresses.

GMet noted that the morning will bring heavy cloud cover to southern parts of the country, with mist or fog settling over coastal zones, forested areas and mountainous terrain.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms today, August 6, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Some locations within these zones may also record slight drizzle during the early hours.

Southern Ghana weather outlook

Conditions are expected to remain variable through the day, with breaks of sunshine alternating with cloud cover across much of the country.

Residents in southern Ghana are advised to plan outdoor activities with the unpredictable morning weather in mind, as visibility in fog-affected areas may be reduced during the early part of the day.

Rain and thunderstorms likely in the north

As afternoon approaches, GMet warned that thunderstorms and rainfall are probable over parts of the middle belt, the transition zone and the northern sectors of Ghana.

These areas are likely to bear the brunt of the day's more severe weather, and residents are urged to remain weather-aware.

GMet called on Ghanaians across all regions to monitor conditions and adjust their plans accordingly, particularly those with travel or outdoor commitments scheduled for later in the day.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Mahama orders GH¢300 million to tackle flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods.

The funds were split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh