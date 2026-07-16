FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised both Argentina and England after a gripping semifinal in Atlanta on July 16, 2026

Infantino congratulated La Albiceleste on their victory, which sent Lionel Messi's side through to the 2026 World Cup final

The football chief urged fans worldwide to stay tuned for what he called an epic finish to the tournament

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reacted to Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 victory over England in the 2026 World Cup semi-final, praising both teams after a thrilling contest in Atlanta.

The result sent Lionel Messi and the defending champions into a second consecutive World Cup final, where they will face Spain in what promises to be a historic showdown in New York.

FIFA President Breaks Silence After Lionel Messi Fires Argentina Into World Cup Final

Source: Getty Images

Argentina's epic comeback ends England's World Cup hopes

Argentina appeared to be heading towards elimination after England took the lead through Anthony Gordon in the second half.

However, Messi once again delivered on the biggest stage, producing two decisive moments to turn the game around.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner first set up Enzo Fernandez for the equaliser before conjuring another assist for Lautaro Martinez for the winning goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

The comeback victory continued Argentina’s impressive run at the tournament. It gave Messi another opportunity to add to his remarkable international legacy after lifting the trophy in Qatar four years ago.

What's next for England and Argentina?

England’s exit marked another painful semi-final disappointment for the Three Lions, who have now been eliminated at this stage three times since winning their only World Cup title in 1966.

Despite showing promise throughout the competition, Thomas Tuchel’s side could not hold onto their advantage and will now face France in the third-place playoff on July 18.

Argentina, meanwhile, will shift their attention to the final, where they will meet Spain in a highly anticipated clash featuring Messi and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

The fixture has already attracted global attention, with many describing it as a symbolic battle between one of football’s greatest-ever players and the next generation of stars.

What FIFA president said after England vs Argentina

Taking to Instagram after the semi-final, Infantino highlighted the quality of the match and praised both nations for delivering a memorable World Cup moment.

He wrote:

"What an intense, emotional and incredible Semi-Final in Atlanta! Congratulations to Argentina on a fantastic win, and well done to England for giving the world so many top moments. The fans were once again wonderful, creating a festive atmosphere and backing their teams from start to finish. Two more games to go - stay tuned for an epic finish!"

With only the final and third-place playoff remaining, Infantino’s message reflected the excitement surrounding the closing stages of a tournament that has produced unforgettable moments.

Argentina will now aim to secure back-to-back World Cup titles, while Spain will attempt to claim their second global crown.

Source: YEN.com.gh