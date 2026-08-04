Giorgio Barone, Ronaldo's former personal chef at Juventus, once disclosed that the footballer completely avoids dairy

Barone explained the reasoning behind Ronaldo's rejection of milk, citing what he described as a biological argument

The diet insight comes as Ronaldo, now 41, continues competing at the top level for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

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Cristiano Ronaldo's extraordinary longevity has often been linked to his strict approach to fitness, but one unusual detail of his diet stands out: the Portuguese superstar does not drink milk.

Giorgio Barone, who worked as Ronaldo's personal chef during his Juventus years from 2018 to 2021, disclosed the footballer's stance on dairy in an interview with Covers.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn't Drink Milk: Diet Secret Explained

Source: Getty Images

Why Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't drink milk

According to Barone, Ronaldo completely avoids animal milk, with the chef suggesting that the decision is based on his belief that humans are not naturally meant to consume it as adults.

He said, as quoted by Covers:

"No milk. Humans are the only animals that drink the milk of other animals. No other animal drinks milk after three months...it is against nature."

Ronaldo's decision goes against conventional nutritional advice, where dairy products are commonly recognised as a source of calcium and other nutrients.

However, the former Juventus chef's comments paint a picture of an athlete who approaches food differently.

For Ronaldo, meals have long been treated as part of his performance regime, with careful attention paid to what goes into his body.

That discipline has remained a major part of his career as he continues to compete at the highest level well into his 40s.

The 41-year-old currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and enjoyed another productive campaign in 2025/26.

According to Transfermarkt, he scored 28 goals and provided three assists in 30 appearances as Al-Nassr ended a seven-year wait for the Saudi Pro League title.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn't Drink Milk: Diet Secret Explained

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's diet and incredible longevity

Ronaldo's physical condition has continued to attract attention, particularly as many players struggle to maintain elite performance into their late 30s and early 40s.

His latest World Cup campaign, however, ended in disappointment.

Portugal were eliminated by eventual champions Spain in the Round of 16, although Ronaldo scored three goals at the tournament, including one against Croatia that ended his long wait for a World Cup knockout-stage goal.

Away from football, Ronaldo is reportedly preparing for another major milestone.

Multiple reports indicate that he is set to marry his long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez on August 8 at Funchal Cathedral in Madeira, the city where he was born and raised.

Ronaldo’s childhood dish that keeps him fit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo still enjoys Bacalhau à Brás, a traditional Portuguese dish from his mother’s kitchen, even at 40.

The salted cod, potatoes, onions and scrambled eggs meal has been a favourite of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner since childhood.

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Source: YEN.com.gh