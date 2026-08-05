Caleb Yirenkyi is on the verge of joining newly promoted Premier League club Coventry City in a deal worth €27 million plus bonuses

Frank Lampard reportedly consulted former Chelsea teammate Michael Essien, who worked closely with Yirenkyi at FC Nordsjaelland

The deal would make Yirenkyi the most expensive player ever sold by a Scandinavian club if completed

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Caleb Yirenkyi's impending move to Premier League side Coventry City could be worth €30 million, but the Ghanaian midfielder's transfer may have been helped by an important connection involving Michael Essien.

The 20-year-old is closing in on the move, with only a medical and the signing of a long-term contract reportedly standing between him and a switch to England.

The Michael Essien Factor Behind Caleb Yirenkyi's Coventry City Switch. Photos by NurPhoto and Michael Regan - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Michael Essien's role in Caleb Yirenkyi transfer

According to Sun Sport, Coventry manager Frank Lampard consulted former Chelsea teammate Essien before pushing ahead with the deal.

Essien, who is the assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland, has worked closely with Yirenkyi during the midfielder's development at the Danish club.

The pair also share similarities in their playing styles and positions, leading to comparisons between Yirenkyi and the former Ghana international.

Lampard and Essien spent nine years together at Chelsea, winning major honours during their time at Stamford Bridge.

Their long-standing relationship is understood to have given Lampard further confidence in Yirenkyi's ability to succeed in England.

Again, the midfielder's performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup also strengthened his reputation.

He impressed in Ghana's goalless draw against England in Boston, holding his own against one of the tournament's strongest teams and also scored the only goal in the 1-0 win against Panama.

The Michael Essien Factor Behind Caleb Yirenkyi's Coventry City Switch. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Why Caleb Yirenkyi chose Coventry City

Yirenkyi's transfer is expected to cost €27 million upfront, with a further €3 million available in performance-related bonuses.

If completed, it would make him the most expensive player ever sold by a Scandinavian club.

Regular first-team football is believed to have played a major role in his decision.

Brighton and Everton were reportedly also interested, but Coventry offered the Ghanaian a clearer path to consistent minutes.

Lampard has already shown his ambition this summer, breaking Coventry's transfer record three times with the signings of Loum Tchaouna, Aurele Amenda and Carl Rushworth.

Yirenkyi's departure would also underline Nordsjaelland's remarkable record of developing African talent.

The club has produced players such as Mohammed Kudus, Patrick Dorgu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ibrahim Osman and Ernest Nuamah.

For Yirenkyi, the move represents another major step in a rapidly developing career, with Essien's influence potentially helping him take that next leap.

Caleb Yirenkyi named most admired player

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Caleb Yirenkyi was named the Danish Superliga’s most admired player by supporters of rival clubs.

The 20-year-old FC Nordsjaelland midfielder beat established stars, including FC Midtjylland’s Philip Billing, to the honour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh