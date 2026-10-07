Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo earned a nomination for the PFA Fans' Player of the Month award for September

The Black Stars winger is one of six players shortlisted, facing competition from Pascal Groß, Alexander Isak, and others

Supporters will decide the winner, giving Semenyo a chance at his first PFA Fans' Player of the Month honour

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Antoine Semenyo has been shortlisted for the PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Month award for September, following a run of performances that caught the attention of supporters across England.

The Ghana international is one of six players in contention for the monthly honour, which is voted on entirely by fans and serves as a public measure of a player's impact during the period in question.

Antoine Semenyo is in contention for the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month Award. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Antoine Semenyo's competition for the September award

Semenyo, who missed Ghana's AFCON qualifiers through injury, faces five other nominees for the prize: Pascal Groß, Alexander Isak, Jérémy Jacquet, Charalampos Kostoulas and Kevin Schade.

The field reflects a competitive month across the Premier League, with several players staking strong claims for recognition.

The shortlisting adds to the growing profile the Ghanaian has built within English football.

His September displays drew considerable notice from the game's observers, underlining his continued development at the top level of the sport.

What does the nomination mean for Semenyo?

The PFA Fans' Player of the Month award is driven by public voting, which means Semenyo will need to mobilise backing from supporters to convert his nomination into a win. Should he claim the prize, it would be his first such recognition in the Premier League.

For the Black Stars winger, the nomination marks another moment of individual recognition in what has been a positive period for his career at the club level.

His performances for Manchester City have placed him among the most visible Ghanaian players in European football.

The outcome of the vote will determine whether Semenyo adds the award to his growing list of accolades in English football.

Antoine Semenyo makes Ghana history

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Antoine Semenyo has made history as the first Ghanaian to be named in the Professional Footballers’ Association Premier League Team of the Year.

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals across two clubs during the campaign, earning recognition from his fellow professionals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh