Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has pulled out of the Black Stars squad for the September-October international window

Semenyo joins Mohammed Kudus and Nathaniel Adjei on the list of key withdrawals from Ghana's squad ahead of the AFCON qualifier

Head coach Carlos Queiroz faces a significant selection headache as Ghana prepare to face Côte d'Ivoire in their opening AFCON qualifier

Antoine Semenyo has withdrawn from the Ghana national team squad for the upcoming September-October international window.

AFCON 2027 Qualifiers: Antoine Semenyo Withdraws From Ghana Squad 2 Days Before Ivory Coast Clash. Photo by Patrick Smith - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo withdraws from Black Stars squad

According to a report by 3Sports, the in-form Manchester City forward pulls out of Carlos Queiroz's 24-man squad after suffering a swollen ankle.

Semenyo's absence deals a fresh blow to the Black Stars ahead of what is already a demanding fixture schedule.

The 26-year-old becomes the third notable withdrawal from the squad following the earlier departures of Mohammed Kudus and Nathaniel Adjei, both also sidelined through injury.

The timing of the setback is particularly frustrating for Ghana, as Semenyo had begun the new club season in strong form, cementing his place as one of the more dependable attacking options in the squad.

Data from Transfermarkt indicates that the former Bournemouth forward had scored two goals and provided three assists in five Premier League games.

His withdrawal means he will not feature in Ghana's opening Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Côte d'Ivoire.

The contest against the Ivorians is expected to be one of the more challenging fixtures in the qualifying campaign, making the availability of key attacking players all the more critical.

Carlos Queiroz faces growing selection problems

Head coach Carlos Queiroz must now reorganise his attacking options as he finalises his preparations for the international window.

With Semenyo and Kudus all unavailable, the depth of Ghana's forward line will be tested in the coming fixtures.

Queiroz will need to identify alternatives capable of filling the creative and goalscoring roles that those three players typically provide.

The absences underline the injury concerns that have continued to shadow the Black Stars during recent international breaks.

Ghana's qualification campaign for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations begins under considerable pressure, and the squad's readiness heading into the Côte d'Ivoire fixture will be closely monitored.

Why Kudus turned down Black Stars call-up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus had turned down his first Black Stars call-up under new head coach Carlos Queiroz during the current international break.

The Tottenham star chose to remain at the club’s training base in Enfield as he continues his recovery from a lengthy injury lay-off.

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Source: YEN.com.gh