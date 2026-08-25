Antoine Semenyo became the first Ghanaian player ever named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for the 2025/26 season

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals across two clubs during the campaign, earning recognition from fellow professionals

Semenyo opened up on his demanding transition to Manchester City under Pep Guardiola midway through the season

Antoine Semenyo has spoken out after writing his name into the annals of history, becoming the first player from Ghana to earn a place in the Professional Footballers' Association Premier League Team of the Year.

The English-born Ghanaian forward delivered one of the most consistent attacking performances in the Premier League during the 2025/26 campaign, netting 17 goals across two clubs.

Antoine Semenyo reacts after making history as the first Ghanaian in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year. Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair.

Source: Getty Images

He began the season with AFC Bournemouth before completing a mid-season transfer to Manchester City, maintaining his form throughout the transition and impressing his peers enough to earn their collective vote.

The PFA Team of the Year carries particular weight because players themselves cast the votes, making Semenyo's selection a direct acknowledgement from the professionals who lined up against him week after week.

Semenyo opens up after PFA POTY recognition

Speaking after receiving the honour, Semenyo reflected on a path that began in the fourth tier of English football and ended with him standing among the Premier League's elite.

He did not shy away from admitting the difficulties that came with his high-profile move to the Etihad.

"Yeah, it's an honour to be standing next to you. It's amazing. It's been a long journey," he said.

"You made the move look so smooth from Bournemouth to Manchester City. Did it feel easy for you? No, it was tough. Pep [Guardiola] made it tough for me coming in, but I've enjoyed every minute and every day."

Below is Semenyo's remarks after making history, as shared on X:

Semenyo's 2025/26 season performance in retrospect

Beyond his league exploits, the 2025/26 campaign delivered extraordinary moments for Semenyo, as cited by Flashscore.

He lifted the Carabao Cup, scored the decisive goal in the FA Cup final, and got his first taste of Champions League football with City.

Watch Semenyo's FA Cup match-winning goal, as shared on X:

Although Semenyo did not find the net when Manchester City staged a comeback against his former side Bournemouth in the new season, he will be eager to carry this momentum into the next season and cement his place among the PFA's best once again.

His historic inclusion in the XI signals a new chapter not only for his personal career but also for Ghanaian football's footprint in the Premier League.

Man City coach Enzo Maresca hails Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enzo Maresca praised Antoine Semenyo after the Ghanaian winger impressed in Manchester City’s 3-1 pre-season win over Atletico Madrid on August 9.

Semenyo provided two assists as City came from behind to seal victory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh