Allen Njie, who once captained Liberia's Lone Star, reportedly collapsed while attending a gathering in the United States

The 27-year-old midfielder had already stepped away from professional football roughly four years ago due to health concerns

Njie built his career across Europe, turning out for clubs in Switzerland, Croatia and Liechtenstein before his retirement

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A shadow has fallen over Liberian football after reports emerged that former national team captain Allen Njie died in the United States at the age of 27, following a sudden collapse at a social gathering.

Sad News as Former Liberia Captain Allen Njie Reportedly Dies at 27

Source: Twitter

Allen Njie passes away after sudden collapse

According to African football expert Nuhu Adams, Njie, born on 26 July 1999, was rushed for medical attention after the incident but was later pronounced dead.

The exact circumstances surrounding his passing remain unclear, and no official medical report confirming the cause of death had been released at the time of publication.

What makes the news particularly painful is that he had only welcomed his child with his wife, Diamond, just last year.

Health problems had already forced the defensive midfielder into early retirement roughly four years ago, cutting short a career that had shown genuine promise on both the club and international stages.

Allen Njie's career in retrospect

He began his professional journey with Liberian club LISCR FC before making his way to Europe, joining Swiss giants Grasshopper Club Zürich in February 2019.

From there, he gained experience across the continent, representing Croatian side NK Slaven Belupo, Swiss club FC Aarau and Liechtenstein outfit FC Vaduz.

His spell at FC Aarau stood out above the rest. Between 2021 and 2023, he made 60 appearances for the club and scored twice, cementing himself as a reliable presence in midfield during those two seasons.

At international level, Njie wore the colours of Liberia's Lone Star with pride, earning more than 20 senior caps after his debut in 2018, according to Transfermarkt.

He also represented the country at the under-20 level before eventually rising to become captain of the senior side, a responsibility that reflected the trust his teammates and coaches placed in him.

Njie's passing comes less than a month after the football world lost Spanish footballer Jesús de Miguel Alameda, who collapsed during a Segunda División match against FC Andorra after a heavy collision.

Portuguese footballer dies after collapsing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Portuguese midfielder Quevin Castro died after collapsing during a friendly match on Saturday, August 22.

West Bromwich Albion, where he started his professional career, confirmed his death and announced plans to honour his memory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh