Ghana defeated Morocco in the final of the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup, claiming the country's first-ever title in the competition

Captain Richard Arthur Opentil scored the decisive goal in the 32nd minute as Ghana held off a determined Moroccan side to secure victory

Forward Mohammed Mubarik claimed the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament's top scorer with seven goals

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana's Black Challenge have been crowned 2026 Amputee Football World Cup champions after defeating Morocco 1-0 in the final, clinching the country's first global title in the competition.

Ghana's Black Challenge are champions of the world after defeating Morocco 1-0 in the Amputee World Cup final. Photo credit: World Amputee Football Federation/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Opentil the hero in Ghana's historic win

The match, played in Mexico, was a tightly contested affair. Ghana showed considerable defensive resolve to prevent Morocco from finding an equaliser, holding firm until the final whistle to secure a historic victory.

Captain Richard Arthur Opentil provided the winning moment, netting in the 32nd minute to give Ghana the lead they would not relinquish.

Watch Opentil's match-winning goal, as shared on X:

The result made Ghana only the second African nation to lift the Amputee Football World Cup, following Angola's triumph in 2018, and marked the first occasion in the tournament's history that the final was contested between two African countries.

The victory is a significant leap forward for the Black Challenge, whose best previous showings at the competition were sixth-place finishes in 2010 and 2012.

Ghana's road to becoming world champions

Ghana's path to the championship was far from straightforward. The Black Challenge stumbled in the group stage, suffering a 2-0 defeat against Angola before drawing 1-1 with Colombia.

A commanding 6-0 win over Iraq steadied their campaign and secured their passage to the knockout rounds.

From there, Ghana gathered momentum rapidly. They beat the United States 3-1 in the round of 16, then eliminated Egypt 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

The semi-final provided the sternest test: Ghana were held 1-1 by defending champions Türkiye and required penalties to advance, eventually progressing 4-3 to book their place in the final.

Forward Mohammed Mubarik emerged as a standout performer throughout the tournament, finishing as the competition's top scorer with seven goals to claim the Golden Boot award.

Completing a treble over Morocco

The win over Morocco extended Ghana's recent dominance over their North African rivals, completing a hat-trick of major final victories against the same opposition.

According to Ghanafa.org, the Black Challenge had previously defeated Morocco at the 2023 African Para Games and the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations, cementing their status as one of the continent's premier amputee football nations.

With a World Cup title now added to those regional honours, Ghana have firmly positioned themselves among the leading forces in global amputee football.

Hamza Mohammed misses World Cup final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Hamza Mohammed would miss the Black Challenge's historic Amputee World Cup final after his red-card appeal was rejected.

The World Amputee Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee upheld the semi-final dismissal, meaning Mohammed must serve his suspension.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh