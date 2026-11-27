Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's official report detailed the events that halted the 2025 AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco

The incident drew attention to new IFAB rules that allow referees to send off players who walk off the pitch in protest

The Court of Arbitration for Sport later ruled on CAF's controversial decision to award Morocco a 3-0 forfeiture victory

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Details from referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's official report on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final have offered a clearer account of the incident that temporarily halted the contest between Senegal and Morocco.

The report disclosed that play was suspended in the 97th minute after Senegal's players protested a penalty awarded to Morocco.

Referees have the power to end football matches when players walk off the pitch in protest of a decision. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ndala also noted that security personnel requested extra time due to disturbances among spectators in the stands.

The match resumed roughly 12 minutes later, with Senegal ultimately winning 1-0 after extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring the decisive goal.

What football rules say about walk-offs

Under the Laws of the Game, a referee holds the authority to stop, suspend or abandon a match in response to crowd trouble, safety concerns or any situation that prevents play from continuing safely.

Crucially, the decision on whether to restart or permanently end a match rests entirely with the referee, who must judge whether conditions allow play to proceed.

The controversy surrounding the final has since drawn wider attention to a new amendment to Law 12, approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) on April 28, following proposals from FIFA.

Under the amended rule, referees may, at the discretion of competition organisers, send off players who abandon the pitch in protest at an official's decision.

The provision also covers players, substitutes and team officials who encourage or instruct others to walk off.

Any team that causes a match to be abandoned would, in principle, forfeit the fixture. These measures are due to take effect at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

CAS backs Ndala's decision

On November 24, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Senegal's appeal against a decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to award Morocco a 3-0 victory by forfeiture.

The arbitration panel found that Ndala's choice to restart the match fell within his legitimate authority and was protected under football's field-of-play doctrine.

The panel further clarified that the AFCON forfeiture provisions in question applied only to matches permanently abandoned by the referee, not to one that had been resumed and completed.

Ndala's management of the final has since become a notable reference point in broader conversations about refereeing authority, the limits of match management and the consequences players and teams may face for walking off in protest.

Morocco and CAF ordered to pay arbitration costs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Morocco and CAF have been ordered to cover the arbitration costs after Senegal successfully challenged the 2025 AFCON title decision at CAS.

Morocco’s football federation will pay two-thirds of the costs, while CAF will settle the remaining third.

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Source: YEN.com.gh