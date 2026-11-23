The European Union joined global congratulations for Ghana after the Black Challenge claimed the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup title

Ghana defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final, with captain Richard Arthur Opentil netting the decisive goal in the 32nd minute

The victory made Ghana the second African nation to win the competition, with Mohammed Mubarik claiming the Golden Boot with seven goals

The European Union has added its voice to the wave of congratulations directed at Ghana following the Black Challenge's historic 2026 Amputee Football World Cup triumph in Mexico.

The European Union paid tribute to Ghana's Black Challenge after Ghana won the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup. Photo credit: Rune Skinnebach/LinkedIn and World Amputee Football Federation/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

EU congratulates Ghana after Amputee World Cup triumph

The EU's official Ghana account posted on X to mark the occasion, drawing on a popular Ghanaian expression to match the mood of the country's supporters. The post read:

"Osheeeeeyyyy Ghana! 🇬🇭 ⚽️ Congratulations to the Ghana Black Challenge for winning the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup! 🏆"

The EU's message was among several institutional reactions recognising a victory that extended well beyond the sporting community in Ghana.

Ghana's route to Amputee World Cup glory

The Black Challenge's route to the title was anything but straightforward. Stephen Richard Obeng's side opened the tournament with a 2-0 defeat to Angola and then drew 1-1 with Colombia, leaving their campaign in the balance.

A commanding 6-0 victory over Iraq turned their fortunes around and secured progress to the knockout rounds.

Ghana then eliminated the United States 3-1 in the round of 16 before recording a 2-0 win over Egypt in the quarter-finals.

Their toughest assignment came in the semi-finals against defending champions Türkiye, where the sides finished level at 1-1 before Ghana prevailed 4-3 on penalties to reach their first-ever World Cup final.

Captain Richard Arthur Opentil settled the final against Morocco with a goal in the 32nd minute, sealing a 1-0 win and Ghana's place in history.

A historic moment for African Amputee football

The title carries significant historical weight. Ghana became only the second African nation to lift the trophy, following Angola's triumph in 2018, and the final itself was the first all-African showpiece in the competition's history.

Forward Mohammed Mubarik finished as the tournament's top scorer, claiming the Golden Boot after netting seven goals across the campaign.

The achievement marks a dramatic upward trajectory for the Black Challenge. The team previously recorded sixth-place finishes at both the 2010 and 2012 editions of the tournament before Sunday's title-winning performance elevated them to the top of international amputee football.

Black Challenge set for financial rewards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Challenge could receive significant financial rewards after winning the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

Entrepreneur Dr Mohammed Raii pledged $10,000 to each player after the triumph, having earlier rewarded them with $2,000 following their semi-final victory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh