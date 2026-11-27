Sergio Aguero made a bold claim about his goalscoring potential compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

The Argentine legend was forced into early retirement at 33 due to a serious cardiac condition

Aguero finished his career with 427 goals, including a historic winner that changed English football

A career cut short has not stopped Sergio Aguero from wondering just how far he could have gone.

Sergio Aguero claims he could have reached 1,000 career goals before Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh and Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Aguero's bold claim about Ronaldo reaching 1,000 career goals

The 38-year-old former Argentina striker has claimed he was on course to reach 1,000 career goals had a heart condition not brought his playing days to a sudden halt in December 2021.

Aguero was diagnosed with a cardiac problem during a Barcelona match against Deportivo Alaves, an episode that ended his professional career almost immediately after it began at the Catalan club.

"I honestly think I could've reached 1,000 goals before Cristiano if it weren't for my health issues."

Aguero acknowledged the scale of Ronaldo's achievement while holding firm in his belief that an extended career would have kept him in the conversation.

"And I'm not saying that to take anything away from him. What he's doing is incredible, especially at his age. It's just how I feel," he said, as quoted by TNT Sports.

His numbers at their peak suggest the claim is not without substance, even if it will remain one of football's great unanswered questions.

Aguero's remarkable legacy at Manchester City

Before the health scare, Aguero had built one of the most impressive goalscoring records in modern football.

According to Sky Sports, he retired with 427 goals from 786 senior appearances across club and country.

The bulk of that tally came during his decade at Manchester City, where he netted 260 times in 390 appearances to become the club's all-time top scorer, a record that stood until Erling Haaland arrived.

His most iconic moment remains the 93rd-minute goal against Queens Park Rangers in May 2012, a strike that handed City their first league title in 44 years.

Watch Aguero's iconic last-gasp goal for Man City, as shared on YouTube:

He went on to win five Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium before making the switch to Barcelona in 2021, where injuries and illness limited him to just five appearances.

Ronaldo's pursuit of 1,000 goals

While Aguero's career ended prematurely, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued playing into his forties with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is closing in on 1,000 official career goals, a feat he has sustained across spells at Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team.

Aguero risked huge consequences after extreme Man City bet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sergio Aguero faced serious consequences after placing a $10,000 bet on Manchester City ahead of their Champions League first-leg clash against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in February 2025.

The former City striker backed his old club to win the high-profile encounter.

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Source: YEN.com.gh