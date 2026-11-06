A woman penned a heartfelt open letter to Cristiano Ronaldo after he announced his retirement from international football

She revealed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner inspired her through school struggles and that she named her son after the football icon

Her tribute touched on Portugal's 2022 World Cup exit, admitting the defeat left her so distraught she was hospitalised

A Nigerian football fan with the username @Blessing_Olivi has poured her heart out in an open letter to Cristiano Ronaldo following his retirement from international football, recounting how the Portuguese captain shaped her life from childhood through to motherhood.

A die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo fan has penned an emotional letter after the Portuguese legend's international retirement. Photo credit: Boris Streubel - UEFA/Getty and @Blessing_Olivi/X.

Source: Getty Images

Woman pens heartfelt message to Ronaldo

The tribute, which has been circulating online, opens with a candid admission: she once rooted against Ronaldo during his Manchester United years, frustrated by how effortlessly he dismantled her favourite club.

His departure to Real Madrid, however, brought clarity. The rivalry she felt was never personal hatred but simply the sting of watching a generational talent torment her team week after week.

Growing up with dreams of becoming a footballer herself, the woman described plastering her bedroom walls and school notebooks with Ronaldo's image and staying glued to matches on a box television.

When she came close to abandoning her education, she credited his determination and journey as the reason she pushed through. That influence, she wrote, stayed with her long after the schoolgirl years ended.

She went on to reveal that she named her son after the football icon, expressing hope that her child would have the chance to watch Ronaldo play before his boots were finally hung up for good.

The night she was admitted to hospital

Among the most striking passages in her letter was her account of Portugal's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The loss devastated her so completely that she collapsed and had to be admitted to hospital. She wrote that all she wanted in that moment was to reach through the screen and embrace Ronaldo as he wept on the pitch.

Below is Ronaldo's retirement announcement, as shared on X:

Ronaldo bows out of international football after 234 appearances and 146 goals for Portugal, having led the nation to victory at Euro 2016, the UEFA Nations League in 2019, and again in 2025. He is 41 years old.

In her closing lines, the woman grappled openly with the finality of it all.

"I know there is no marriage in heaven, but I sincerely hope there is football. I hope we get to watch you play again in Abraham's bosom," she wrote.

Below is @Blessing_Olivi's open letter, as shared on X:

She signed off the letter with warmth and gratitude, thanking Ronaldo for giving her childhood its colour before concluding:

"Happy retirement from international football, IDOLO."

Neymar salutes Ronaldo with one word

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, November 5, bringing his 23-year Portugal career to a close.

Brazilian forward Neymar reacted to the news with a heartfelt Instagram comment, simply describing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as a "LEGEND" alongside a clapping emoji.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh