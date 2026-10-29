Wesley Sneijder reignited the debate over the 2010 Ballon d'Or, claiming he deserved the award more than Lionel Messi

The Dutch midfielder enjoyed a historic treble-winning season with Inter Milan and reached the World Cup final with the Netherlands

Sneijder admitted he takes more pride in the fact that fans now acknowledge he was overlooked for the honour

Wesley Sneijder, the former Netherlands and Inter Milan midfielder, has stirred up football's long-running debate over the 2010 Ballon d'Or by publicly restating his conviction that he should have claimed the award ahead of Lionel Messi.

Wesley Sneijder once claimed the 2010 Ballon d’Or was rigged in Lionel Messi’s favour. Photos by Stuart Franklin - FIFA and Michael Regan - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in a 2024 interview, Sneijder was asked directly whether he felt cheated out of football's most coveted individual prize.

His response was candid: "Yeah, and I'm happier, to be honest, that now people say, 'Wes, you got robbed in 2010,'" he said, as quoted by TM Futbal.

Sneijder's remarkable 2009/10 season

The former Dutch international had every reason to feel aggrieved.

During the 2009/10 campaign, Sneijder was central to one of the most celebrated club seasons in recent memory.

Under Jose Mourinho, Inter Milan swept the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia, and the UEFA Champions League, completing a historic treble, as noted by Transfermarkt.

On the international stage, Sneijder carried that form into the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, scoring five goals as the Netherlands navigated all the way to the final.

The Dutch were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Spain after extra time, but Sneijder's contribution throughout the tournament was widely praised.

Despite those achievements, Messi collected the Ballon d'Or that year, with Barcelona teammates Andres Iniesta and Xavi completing the top three. Sneijder did not feature among the final three nominees.

2010 Ballon d'Or controversy: Debate that refuses to die

The result has remained one of the most contested in the history of the award.

Many supporters have long argued that Sneijder's haul of trophies, combined with his World Cup run, made him the more deserving recipient.

It is worth noting that Sneijder has previously expressed the view that collective success holds more meaning for him than personal accolades, pointing to victories such as the Champions League as the milestones that define a career.

His latest comments reflect a personal belief that he was overlooked, though they stop short of offering any concrete evidence that the outcome was manipulated.

The 2010 Ballon d'Or continues to surface in football conversations, particularly among supporters who feel the individual prize did not reflect the full picture of that year's performances.

Ronaldo reacts after beating Messi to B.O.A.T.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo reacted after being voted the greatest Ballon d’Or winner of all time in a fan poll, finishing ahead of long-time rival Lionel Messi.

The Al-Nassr star took to Instagram to thank supporters worldwide, sharing the recognition with his fans rather than treating it as a personal achievement.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh