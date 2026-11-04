Minnesota United striker Kelvin Yeboah has reportedly expressed willingness to represent the Black Stars

The 26-year-old forward rejected a Ghana senior invitation in 2021, choosing Italy at the Under-21 level, where he had grown up

Yeboah has scored 18 MLS goals this season to become Minnesota United's all-time leading goalscorer, drawing interest from Everton

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Ghana could be on the verge of landing a significant attacking reinforcement, with Minnesota United striker Kelvin Yeboah reportedly prepared to commit to the Black Stars after a lengthy international dilemma.

Italian striker Kelvin Yeboah has reportedly opted to play for the Black Stars after a change of heart. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and David Berding/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Kelvin Yeboah reportedly chooses Ghana over Italy

US-based Ghanaian sports journalist Derrick Ayim reported that Yeboah, 26, has held discussions with his agency and is now willing to represent Ghana whenever the opportunity is presented to him.

Born in Accra, Yeboah previously turned down a Ghana senior-team call-up in 2021, opting instead to represent Italy at the Under-21 level, where he had lived and developed as a footballer, per Sports World Ghana.

At the time, he stated that growing up in Italy shaped his sense of identity. His reported reversal of position is therefore a notable shift.

If confirmed, it would add another attacking dimension to a Black Stars squad that continues to evolve, though no official announcement has been made by either Ghana's football association or the player himself.

What Yeboah's decision could mean for Black Stars

Ghana's coaching staff will be monitoring developments closely.

Strengthening the attacking unit has been a priority, and securing a player of Yeboah's output and profile would represent genuine progress toward that goal.

Whether the reported willingness translates into a formal declaration of eligibility for Ghana remains to be seen, with the process of switching international allegiance subject to FIFA regulations.

Kelvin Yeboah attracts interest from Everton

Yeboah's rising profile makes the development all the more compelling.

According to Transfermarkt, he has scored 18 goals in the current Major League Soccer season, a tally that has made him Minnesota United's all-time single-season goalscoring leader.

That form has also attracted attention from outside the United States, with Premier League club Everton among the sides reportedly tracking him, per talkSPORT.

His family background ties him directly to Ghanaian football history. Yeboah is the nephew of former Black Stars striker Anthony Yeboah, who registered 29 goals in 59 international appearances and was one of the most celebrated African forwards of his generation.

Hudson-Odoi considered Ghana switch

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Callum Hudson-Odoi was considering switching his international allegiance to Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Nottingham Forest winger had reportedly explored obtaining a Ghanaian passport following discussions about the possible nationality change.

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Source: YEN.com.gh